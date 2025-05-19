Out Of Flour? Turn To Oats For An Easy Alternative

Picture this scenario: You're in the middle of preparing your favorite oatmeal raisin pancakes when you discover there isn't enough all-purpose flour in the cabinet. At that moment, you're faced with two choices. Either run to the store for another bag (while your premixed ingredients sit out on the counter) or find an alternative. Save yourself a trip and a little money by using that package of whole rolled oats sitting in the pantry.

All that's needed is a food processor or blender and a kitchen scale. Why do you need the scale? Oat flour is lighter in weight than its wheat counterpart. As long as you weigh the portion of oat flour you need, you can make an equal substitution. Simply pour the oats into the processor or blender and grind them into a fine powder.

This alternative flour can be used in baked goods and to thicken sauces like brown butter, béchamel, and peppercorn-Riesling gravy. Just remember that oat flour will add a nuttiness to your favorite sauce recipe.