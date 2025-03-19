Bleached Vs Unbleached Flour: What's The Difference When Baking Cake?

Flour is flour, right? Not so fast. The flour you use can make the difference between a delectable cake and an utter disaster. Not every recipe requires using cake flour. Many times, all-purpose flour can be used. Still, the right type needs to be selected. Even something as innocuous as whether the flour is bleached or unbleached can affect the outcome.

Why does it matter? It all comes down to how refined wheat flour is treated after the milling process. According to Sandy Folsom, School Director at the Wilton Sweet Studio, "Bleached flour is treated all-purpose flour that uses chemicals to speed up the aging process — it's whiter, brighter, and finer than its unbleached counterpart and good for creating cakes as it has a softer texture."

All store-bought flour undergoes aging — a period of time which allows the product to rest and oxidize. Oxidation whitens the flour. Bleaching changes the absorbency, pH, and flavor of the refined flour.