The Essential Flour For Extra Fluffy Pancakes From Scratch
We've all seen some kind of old-school cartoon where they have stacks of perfect pancakes that you wish you could eat fresh off the screen. Yet somehow, the ones you make at home never come out quite as fluffy but instead are dense and a bit mealy. So, what's the secret to getting ultra-fluffy pancakes? We consulted food blogger, recipe developer, and photographer, Rose Sioson, author of her own McDonald's Copycat Pancake Recipe, to learn just how the batter is made.
You may be surprised to find that the secret ingredient may already be in your pantry: self-rising flour. According to Sioson, "Self-rising flour has both baking powder and a touch of salt already mixed in, so it takes the guesswork out of getting that perfect rise." The leavening agents within this flour help enhance the fluffiness, but they aren't this ingredient's only key to success. "Self-rising flour is often made from softer wheat, meaning it has a lower protein content than all-purpose flour," Sioson shares exclusively with Food Republic. "Less protein means less gluten development and a more tender, airy pancake." The softer wheat and airier batter is also what plays into the taste and appearance of fluffier pancakes, because the overall density is reduced. "So while the baking powder does the heavy lifting in terms of fluff, the type of flour plays a role in the texture," says Sioson. For those who are looking for tips to make your homemade pancakes taste like they came from a diner, this flour change should be first on the list.
Making your own self-rising flour
So what happens when you only have all-purpose flour in your pantry? Do you settle for tough and grainy pancakes? Absolutely not! You most certainly can whisk up self-rising flour at home, and thanks to Rose Sioson, it's a super easy process using all-purpose flour as the base. "For every cup of all-purpose flour, just whisk in 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder and ¼ teaspoon of salt — instant self-rising flour," Sioson says in our exclusive chat. You're essentially just adding in the leavening agents to give your pancakes that fluff without having to buy all new ingredients.
Granted, the flour won't have the exact same effect because of the wheat in the all-purpose variety. But, Sioson notes, "If you want to go the extra mile for fluffier pancakes, you can also swap out a couple of tablespoons of the flour for cornstarch. This lightens things up a bit, giving you that tender bite without weighing down the batter." Cornstarch helps prevent gluten production, so your flour won't get too tough, yielding more airy pancakes. And remember that this flour swap is just one delicious ingredient that will upgrade your pancakes. You can also try adding a few warming spices like cinnamon, or even mixing in classic liquids like apple cider or rum for an extra tasty oomph. Just keep in mind how other ingredients interact with your self-rising flour, and you'll make the fluffiest stack of pancakes every time.