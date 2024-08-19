The Best Flour To Use When Cooking Homemade Fried Chicken

The crunchiest, most delicious fried chicken involves just a few simple steps — brining and dredging in flour or dipping in a floury batter, then frying until gorgeously golden. But to get the best results, and avoid a soggy coating, you have to use the right kind of flour. While all-purpose flour is a staple pantry ingredient that does the job well enough, there's another type well worth considering: rice flour.

Perhaps more commonly associated with international fried chicken styles such as Korean or Southern Thai, rice flour doesn't absorb as much oil as all-purpose when the chicken is fried. This results in a crispier finish to the chicken, and there is less chance of it becoming overly greasy.

Many well-known chefs and TV personalities are fans of rice flour for frying. Martha Stewart uses rice flour to coat chicken before it's battered and fried (per YouTube). Bobby Flay uses it to make crispy fried fish for tacos (via Today), and Tyler Florence likes to combine it with all-purpose for the ultimate crunchy chicken crumb (per Facebook). As well as making the coating less heavy, rice flour also makes a great gluten-free flour alternative to all-purpose, which may suit some people, like those with celiac disease, better.