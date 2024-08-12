The Best Way To Whisk Up Self-Rising Flour At Home

There's a reason why baking is considered a science: It involves biological, chemical, and physical reactions that occur when ingredients are mixed and heated — all to achieve a tasty result. Because of that, it's possible to substitute ingredients in baking to attain the same (or at least a similar) outcome; you just need to make sure they'll create the same chemical reaction. An excellent example is self-rising flour.

Compared to the time of its invention over 100 years ago, it's less common for modern recipes to call for self-rising flour, which is simply all-purpose flour with leavening ingredients already mixed in. You might still come across biscuit, quick bread, cupcake, and other recipes that ask for it, though. If you're in a bind and don't have any, you can combine ¼ teaspoon fine table salt and 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder with 1 cup all-purpose flour for each cup of self-rising flour that you need. Whisk the ingredients well to blend them evenly before adding them to your recipe, which will produce a consistent rise.

Store leftovers in an airtight container and use within six months, before the baking powder expires. If you don't have baking powder, you can substitute ¼ teaspoon baking soda for every 1 teaspoon of powder, which replaces the salt as well. Mix the soda with ½ cup plain yogurt or buttermilk or with ½ teaspoon lemon juice, cream of tartar, or vinegar before adding it to your recipe. Don't forget to reduce the other liquids in the recipe accordingly.