The Fast Food Chain Giving Its Burgers A Grilled Cheese Upgrade (But There's A Catch)

Wendy's has built a reputation for buzzworthy menu items. Just last month, the burger chain dropped a new Cajun Crunch Spicy Chicken Sandwich — loaded with pepper jack cheese, crispy onions, and spicy mustard — as well as a refreshing Tangerine Twist Lemonade. When word first came out about this indulgent new cheeseburger, opinions varied. While several fans were immediately on board, flooding Wendy's Canada's Instagram with comments like "I need this NOWW" and "Wait that looks fireeee," not everyone was impressed.

For some, the sandwich was simply too much. "They should just call it the bread burger," one Instagram user joked, pointing to the fact that there is more bun than filling. But the biggest point of frustration wasn't even the burger — it was the exclusivity. Since Wendy's is so beloved in the U.S. (not to mention founded in Ohio), many American fans were disappointed to learn that the Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger is only available in Canada. "Why does Canada get all the cool stuff?" one commenter wrote on Instagram, echoing a wave of similar sentiments across social media.

Many American-based fast food chains have menu items you can only get in Canada, and this isn't Wendy's first time keeping menu items north of the border, either. In 2023, Wendy's launched Homestyle French Toast Sticks exclusively in Canada, and Canadian poutine has long been a mainstay at Wendy's Canada locations but remains absent from the U.S. menu. For some American customers, the Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger feels like just the latest in a string of Canada-only perks.