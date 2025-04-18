The Burger Chain That Just Dropped A New Crunchy Chicken Sandwich With Cajun Flair

When it comes to ranking fast food chicken sandwiches from skip to hit, one burger chain's newly dropped menu item looks like a hot contender — both in the literal and figurative senses. On April 15, Wendy's introduced the Cajun Crunch Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which kicks up the brand's Spicy Chicken filet with the addition of pepper jack cheese, Cajun crispy onions, and a spicy mustard sauce (along with the usual fixin's like lettuce and pickles). The new sammy joins Wendy's lineup of other crispy chicken goodies and burgers that are always fresh and never frozen. Looks like things are about to get real hot at the Wendy's drive-thru!

Alongside the new spicy chicken offering, the global restaurant brand has also introduced a limited-time beverage upgrade for fans to enjoy. The new Tangerine Twist Lemonade is the perfect pairing to cool things down after the bold kick of the Cajun Crunch Spicy Chicken Sandwich. An announcement from Flynn Group LP, a franchisee of Wendy's restaurants, calls the drink "a vibrant blend of tangerine and orange, complemented by sweet strawberry and hibiscus notes, designed to appeal to younger customers looking for a refreshing, bold beverage."

The new additions are part of Wendy's limited-time 2025 spring menu. We never know just how long such temporary goodies will stay around, so grab 'em while you can!