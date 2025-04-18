The Burger Chain That Just Dropped A New Crunchy Chicken Sandwich With Cajun Flair
When it comes to ranking fast food chicken sandwiches from skip to hit, one burger chain's newly dropped menu item looks like a hot contender — both in the literal and figurative senses. On April 15, Wendy's introduced the Cajun Crunch Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which kicks up the brand's Spicy Chicken filet with the addition of pepper jack cheese, Cajun crispy onions, and a spicy mustard sauce (along with the usual fixin's like lettuce and pickles). The new sammy joins Wendy's lineup of other crispy chicken goodies and burgers that are always fresh and never frozen. Looks like things are about to get real hot at the Wendy's drive-thru!
Alongside the new spicy chicken offering, the global restaurant brand has also introduced a limited-time beverage upgrade for fans to enjoy. The new Tangerine Twist Lemonade is the perfect pairing to cool things down after the bold kick of the Cajun Crunch Spicy Chicken Sandwich. An announcement from Flynn Group LP, a franchisee of Wendy's restaurants, calls the drink "a vibrant blend of tangerine and orange, complemented by sweet strawberry and hibiscus notes, designed to appeal to younger customers looking for a refreshing, bold beverage."
The new additions are part of Wendy's limited-time 2025 spring menu. We never know just how long such temporary goodies will stay around, so grab 'em while you can!
Wendy's is also revamping its famous Frosty
Wendy's also recently announced it's revamping its famous Frosty with the debut of Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions. On the chain's menu for more than five decades, Wendy's refreshing frozen dessert has long been an unforgettable fast food milkshake. Now, fans of the Frosty have many more options to choose from!
Frosty Swirls hit the Wendy's app on April 11 and became available across the United States as of April 15. The upgraded dessert starts with a Frosty base, and then incorporates one of three sauce options: Strawberry Frosty Swirl, Caramel Frosty Swirl, or Brownie Batter Frosty Swirl.
The new Frosty Fusions take Frosty Swirls even further, bringing mix-ins to the party along with the new sauces. The Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion combines Strawberry Frosty Swirl sauce with bits of strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers. The OREO Brownie Frosty Fusion adds chunks of the iconic cookie to the Brownie Batter Frosty Swirl. The Caramel Crunch Frosty Fusion incorporates crunchy toffee bits along with the Caramel Frosty Swirl sauce. The sweet new Fusions will hit Wendy's restaurants beginning May 12.
Additionally, Wendy's is debuting a revamped Frosty cup with a domed lid to accompany the new treats. Those who purchase the cup will reportedly also receive a blue Frosty spoon.