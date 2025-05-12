10 Menu Items From American-Based Fast Food Chains You Can Only Get In Canada

At first glance, a McDonald's in Montreal may not seem that different from one in Montana. With the familiar golden arches and the same name displayed on the building, the two won't seem that different — until you take a look at their menus.

It turns out that the maple leaf country has an entire secret stash of menu items that you won't find south of the border. From pancakes and waffles being served at Starbucks to your favorite Easter candy turned into a McFlurry, Canadian fast food is full of surprises. While some of these menu additions cater specifically to Canadian tastes, others are ones that American audiences would surely get behind as well. (Who wouldn't want to buy waffles at Starbucks?).

So before you can sing, "O Canada," let's dig into the 10 fast food items from American-based fast food chains that you can only get in Canada.