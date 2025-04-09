How Does Poutine Differ In The United States Vs Canada?

Nearly everyone is familiar with crispy, golden french fries — but in Canada, the snack takes on an entirely new identity. We're, of course, talking about poutine: a beloved combo of fries, cheese curds, and brown gravy. The recipe might seem straightforward, but poutine in Quebec differs significantly from American variations. To learn more, Food Republic spoke with Aron Solomon, JD, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer, chief strategy officer for Amplify, and resident of Montreal — the home of poutine.

According to Solomon, "The only cheese in the world that is [actually] poutine cheese is made here in Quebec ... that 'squeeeeek' is just part of how they make the cheese and it doesn't seem to be super replicable." While American-style poutine may use cheese curds, it's not uncommon to find the ingredient swapped out for substitutes like mozzarella or cheddar.

Another key distinction of Canadian poutine is the fries themselves. "Here in Montreal, we [probably] have 100 places (seriously) with fries even better than you'll get in Belgium," Solomon said. "They're solid, crispy, also light, and just perfect." Quebec poutine uses hand-cut, straight fries, whereas American versions sometimes use crinkle-cut or even waffle fries. For the best fries, Solomon advised, "[finding a 'casse croute' hot dog stand pretty much anywhere in the province." Poutine also wouldn't be the classic that it is without thick, brown gravy. However, Solomon classifies the ingredient differently. "It's not gravy," the expert explained. "It's like a close [cousin] of our BBQ chicken sauce." Authentic poutine requires this hot liquid to properly melt the curds, creating a gooey, salty treat.