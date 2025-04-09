How Does Poutine Differ In The United States Vs Canada?
Nearly everyone is familiar with crispy, golden french fries — but in Canada, the snack takes on an entirely new identity. We're, of course, talking about poutine: a beloved combo of fries, cheese curds, and brown gravy. The recipe might seem straightforward, but poutine in Quebec differs significantly from American variations. To learn more, Food Republic spoke with Aron Solomon, JD, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer, chief strategy officer for Amplify, and resident of Montreal — the home of poutine.
According to Solomon, "The only cheese in the world that is [actually] poutine cheese is made here in Quebec ... that 'squeeeeek' is just part of how they make the cheese and it doesn't seem to be super replicable." While American-style poutine may use cheese curds, it's not uncommon to find the ingredient swapped out for substitutes like mozzarella or cheddar.
Another key distinction of Canadian poutine is the fries themselves. "Here in Montreal, we [probably] have 100 places (seriously) with fries even better than you'll get in Belgium," Solomon said. "They're solid, crispy, also light, and just perfect." Quebec poutine uses hand-cut, straight fries, whereas American versions sometimes use crinkle-cut or even waffle fries. For the best fries, Solomon advised, "[finding a 'casse croute' hot dog stand pretty much anywhere in the province." Poutine also wouldn't be the classic that it is without thick, brown gravy. However, Solomon classifies the ingredient differently. "It's not gravy," the expert explained. "It's like a close [cousin] of our BBQ chicken sauce." Authentic poutine requires this hot liquid to properly melt the curds, creating a gooey, salty treat.
From Quebec to around the world
Thanks to its simplicity, poutine has been adapted into countless variations all around the world. While it's generally recognized first and foremost as a Canadian dish, many — including Aron Solomon — argue that its true identity belongs to Quebec. "...Poutine isn't Canadian, it's Quebecois ... in the rest of Canada, poutine is terrible," he shared.
The dish traces its origins back to the 1950s in rural Quebec, where it was initially dismissed as unsophisticated junk-food. It wasn't until decades later that poutine earned its place as an iconic comfort food, eventually being dubbed Canada's unofficial national dish. Today, you can find versions of poutine across Canada, the U.S., Europe, and even Asia, featuring toppings like pulled pork, bacon, spicy sauces, or even tater tots in place of typical fries.
Canada might be the birthplace of poutine, but it isn't the only nation to enjoy it. Other countries have developed their own fry-based comfort foods, such as disco fries found in the United States, which are like poutine with an Italian twist, thanks to its New Jersey origins. Many eateries in Latin America, Europe, and Asia also serve their own takes on the iconic Canadian recipe. While the best poutine arguably remains in Quebec, it's now possible to find a version of the dish almost anywhere. Whether you're enjoying it at a local restaurant or making a quick homemade version using frozen fries and canned French onion soup, poutine's global appeal proves its staying power as the ultimate indulgence.