What's The Best Cut Of Beef For Steak Tartare?

When it comes to the how should you prepare tartare debate, Ed Cotton is wholeheartedly Team Hand-Chop. "The mouthfeel is a lot better, in my opinion," he explained. "Hand chopping it gives it better mouth feel, texture, and overall consistency."

Cotton also had some advice for hand-cutting it: "I also feel it helps to pop the meat into the freezer to get a deep chill on it before you chop it." It doesn't have to be for long — just 15 minutes will do, ensuring firmness while not actually freezing it. You will likely find it much easier to cut if you chill it thoroughly first.

Cotton further cautions people against using one appliance they might have in their kitchens."I have seen people use meat grinders, and that makes me cringe because it makes the tartare soft and mushy, which is not the desired consistency," he said. Neither should you use a food processor, according to Anthony Bourdain.

There is also the aesthetic appeal. Do you really want to eat what is essentially ground beef, raw? Instead, hand-chopping your steak tartare shows off your knife skills, and those identically shaped cubes of meat also just look much more impressive — to say nothing of appetizing.