The Best Cut Of Meat To Use For Beef Stroganoff

An old-fashioned restaurant dish that we think deserves the spotlight is beef stroganoff. It's a quick and classic Russian dish made of thinly sliced beef simmered in a creamy mushroom gravy and served over rice or noodles. While it appears to be pretty straightforward to prepare, we wanted to learn more about exactly what cuts of meat are ideal — so we got in touch with an expert. Food Republic spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to get the details about which cut of meat is the best to use for beef stroganoff — and how to cook it properly.

According to Littley, when it comes to a melt-in-your-mouth beef stroganoff, choosing the right cut of beef makes all the difference. "Tender cuts like sirloin, ribeye, or filet mignon work best because they have just enough marbling to stay juicy but don't require long cooking times," Littley said. It's also important to note that stroganoff is typically a quick-cooking dish. The meat you choose needs to work well when seared and quickly finished in a sauce as compared to a slow-simmered stew. "Leaner cuts like chuck or brisket would be too tough unless braised for hours, something that defeats the purpose of a classic stroganoff," Littley added.