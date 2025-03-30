The Best Cut Of Meat To Use For Beef Stroganoff
An old-fashioned restaurant dish that we think deserves the spotlight is beef stroganoff. It's a quick and classic Russian dish made of thinly sliced beef simmered in a creamy mushroom gravy and served over rice or noodles. While it appears to be pretty straightforward to prepare, we wanted to learn more about exactly what cuts of meat are ideal — so we got in touch with an expert. Food Republic spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to get the details about which cut of meat is the best to use for beef stroganoff — and how to cook it properly.
According to Littley, when it comes to a melt-in-your-mouth beef stroganoff, choosing the right cut of beef makes all the difference. "Tender cuts like sirloin, ribeye, or filet mignon work best because they have just enough marbling to stay juicy but don't require long cooking times," Littley said. It's also important to note that stroganoff is typically a quick-cooking dish. The meat you choose needs to work well when seared and quickly finished in a sauce as compared to a slow-simmered stew. "Leaner cuts like chuck or brisket would be too tough unless braised for hours, something that defeats the purpose of a classic stroganoff," Littley added.
Tips for making the best beef stroganoff
Now that you know what kind of meat to buy, you'll also want to ensure you're using the right techniques when preparing and cooking it. "When prepping the beef, slice it thinly against the grain. This shortens the muscle fibers, making each bite tender," Littley suggested. Once you're ready to cook, consider a high-heat cooking method to take your meat to its fullest potential. "A quick sear on high heat locks in juices before it's simmered in the sauce," Littley said. You don't have to worry about fully cooking the beef when searing it off — the saucy simmer will finish the job.
Additionally, this is one dish where you want to opt to use egg noodles over plain old pasta, since the former is perfect for serving with thick and creamy sauces. Egg noodles also are traditionally cooked until tender, whereas pasta is cooked to al dente. In this particular dish, the soft bite of the egg noodle pairs perfectly with the rich sour cream-based sauce and thinly sliced pieces of beef. Serve alongside your favorite sides (or even a bowl of Russian egg salad).