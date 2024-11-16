Top Your Steak With A Fresh Mexican Side Dish
The Latin American philosophy for steak is simple: marinate, then grill over a very hot flame, very quickly (preferably with as many friends and family as you can fit in your backyard). The result is genuinely delicious. So why not take inspiration from this tradition and top your next steak with a true Mexican classic: guacamole. Yup — in case you hadn't heard, this versatile sauce is far more than a dip for chips. "Guacamole" comes from the Aztec "ahuaca-molli," literally meaning "avocado sauce." Guacamole and steak is a staple combination on Mexican menus (avocados are native to Mexico, after all), so it's a tried-and-true pairing.
In terms of flavor, it's hardly a surprise this combo works. The salty char of steak contrasts beautifully with guacamole's bright yet creamy profile, both balancing and highlighting the bold, savory notes of the meat, especially when it's chargrilled. Guacamole also brings a zing from ingredients like tomato, onion, or lime (and a hint of bitterness from cilantro, if that's your jam). It has everything a great grilled meat companion should, making it a simple yet glorious way to upgrade your next steak night.
What steak to pair with guacamole, and other tips and tricks
As for which steak to use, take inspiration from the northern Mexican carne asada approach and try beef flank. It's a much leaner cut than, say, a ribeye, but it's packed with flavor and can be very tender when cooked right (just be sure to cut against the grain for the best texture possible). Marinating is the way to go here — it deepens flavor complexity and tenderizes the meat, making it much more forgiving on the grill. The marinade creates a lovely char as its sugars caramelize, which complements the freshness of guacamole for an unforgettable Mexican-inspired steak dish.
While flank steak is a great go-to, pretty much any cut will pair well with the creamy freshness of guacamole. To add a Mexican flair to a basic steak marinade, try adding lime juice for acidity, or incorporate in some blitzed up cilantro and ancho chile. You can also take things up a notch by making your own homemade guacamole! It's surprisingly easy, and so much better than the store-bought stuff. Making your own guac also lets you customize the flavor to your personal taste, and adjust the consistency to make it just right for spooning on top of your steak.