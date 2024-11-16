Top Your Steak With A Fresh Mexican Side Dish

The Latin American philosophy for steak is simple: marinate, then grill over a very hot flame, very quickly (preferably with as many friends and family as you can fit in your backyard). The result is genuinely delicious. So why not take inspiration from this tradition and top your next steak with a true Mexican classic: guacamole. Yup — in case you hadn't heard, this versatile sauce is far more than a dip for chips. "Guacamole" comes from the Aztec "ahuaca-molli," literally meaning "avocado sauce." Guacamole and steak is a staple combination on Mexican menus (avocados are native to Mexico, after all), so it's a tried-and-true pairing.

In terms of flavor, it's hardly a surprise this combo works. The salty char of steak contrasts beautifully with guacamole's bright yet creamy profile, both balancing and highlighting the bold, savory notes of the meat, especially when it's chargrilled. Guacamole also brings a zing from ingredients like tomato, onion, or lime (and a hint of bitterness from cilantro, if that's your jam). It has everything a great grilled meat companion should, making it a simple yet glorious way to upgrade your next steak night.