11 Fast Food Chains That Use Fresh, Never Frozen Chicken

Let's face it: When it comes to fast food chicken, not all poultry is created equal. While many chains use frozen chicken to keep costs low and shelf life long, others take a fresher (and much tastier, in our opinion) approach. If your go-to fast food spot serves up chicken that is super juicy and extra crispy, there is a good chance that it was made fresh (and, thankfully, never saw the inside of a freezer).

Some chains take the fresh-versus-frozen debate so seriously that they have ditched freezers altogether. With no freezers on-site, these chains are committed to going the extra mile, prepping their chicken in-house and cooking it to-order. Sounds great, right?

And it is not just fried chicken chains leading the charge. From smaller Guatemalan chains to Tex-Mex classics, fast food joints of all kinds are stepping up their chicken game. So, which chains are putting freshness first? Here are some fast food spots that are serving up chicken that is always fresh and never frozen.