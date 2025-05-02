The Fast Food Chain That Fries Its Chicken In Beef Tallow

There are a lot of fried chicken chains to choose from these days — from the national and longstanding like KFC, to more regional (but still recognizable) joints, like Zaxby's. Most of these restaurants tend to fry chicken in oil, which has a tendency to leave the final product greasy, limp, and deflated. But there is one chain that has opted to fry its chicken in beef tallow instead, and the quality difference speaks for itself. The fan-favorite Popeyes, who has been using this ingredient from the beginning, continues to do so long after other chains have tapped out.

Popeyes has been around for decades, but it wasn't until 2019, during the Battle of the Fast Food Fried Chicken Sandwich — remember that time in recent culinary history? — that the New Orleans-based chain put everyone on notice with its crispy, juicy pieces of poultry. Its chicken has seemingly struck a chord with eaters; in a Reddit ranking of the fast-food chain which has the best fried chicken, Popeyes was the clear winner. Could that actually be attributed to the fact that Popeyes uses beef tallow in its frying process? It might very well be.