Is Chipotle Considered A Fast Food Restaurant Or Just Fast Casual?

The concept of fast-casual restaurants is a relatively new one. One of the genre's biggest leaders, Chipotle, helped introduce and popularize it since opening in 1993. However, the resemblance to restaurants like Subway and its investment history with McDonald's — which once owned a 90% stake in the burrito chain — has garnered debate about whether it's actually fast dining or fast food. Put simply, Chipotle is fast casual dining by definition. Using the ordering process of fast food restaurants, the counter-service establishment serves meals made from higher quality ingredients via a made-to-order menu. Contrastingly, fast-food restaurants focus on value and speed rather than quality. This is in addition to a simpler, less customizable menu.

It may seem blasphemous to compare Chipotle's fast-casual style to fast-food restaurants, especially if you're someone who loves their food-doubling menu hacks. However, there's reason behind their perception is becoming blurred. Diners have criticized the restaurant for having more in common with a fast food experience. All too often, Chipotle is treated as a "grab and go" restaurant rather than one where patrons sit on the premises with their meal (something which this writer is even guilty of). This is even though Chipotle has distinguished itself as one of the best fast casual dining restaurants.