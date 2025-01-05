12 Fried Chicken Chains Ranked From Worst To Best

There's something special about chicken chains in the world of fast food. If chicken is on your radar, there's a good chance you've got some serious love (or even hatred) of certain chains. Customers become more like fans in this segment of the fast food world, so I approach this ranking with some trepidation, knowing that some of my favorites probably won't be yours.

In any case, I was astounded by just how many chicken places have cropped up around me. There were both ones I remember from my childhood, like KFC, and newer chains, like Huey Magoo's, which is quickly building momentum. Between all of these chains, I set out to decipher which was the very best. To keep them on an even playing field, I ordered chicken tenders from each location, tasted them, and ranked the chain based on the vibes of the restaurant, flavor and texture of the chicken, and even the variety of offerings on the menu.

So while you're no doubt beginning to scroll to find out where your favorite chain landed, I recommend keeping an open mind to the other chains, too. You may just discover a new favorite or two.