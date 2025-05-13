Unexpected Additions That Will Level Up Your Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs remain one of those dishes you can always whip up whenever the contents of your fridge are looking a bit thin. For many of us, they're a homespun classic, harkening back to leisurely childhood breakfasts on the weekend. Still, their tried-and-true status in many a chef's heart doesn't mean they can't become boring after a while. Yes, you can take all the right precautions to make restaurant-quality scrambled eggs at home, but when you're in a creative rut, they'll still seem lacking.

If your scrambled eggs have been blasé, consider stirring things up and putting the enthusiasm back into this beloved dish. There are plenty of additions to work into scrambled eggs to make them exciting again, from ingredients that render them especially fluffy to those that add an unusual texture or new flavors to this eggy breakfast. You'll also find many of these ingredients will help stretch your eggs a little further, which makes them super enticing. Here's several unexpected additions to take your scrambled eggs up a notch.