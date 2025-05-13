Unexpected Additions That Will Level Up Your Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs remain one of those dishes you can always whip up whenever the contents of your fridge are looking a bit thin. For many of us, they're a homespun classic, harkening back to leisurely childhood breakfasts on the weekend. Still, their tried-and-true status in many a chef's heart doesn't mean they can't become boring after a while. Yes, you can take all the right precautions to make restaurant-quality scrambled eggs at home, but when you're in a creative rut, they'll still seem lacking.
If your scrambled eggs have been blasé, consider stirring things up and putting the enthusiasm back into this beloved dish. There are plenty of additions to work into scrambled eggs to make them exciting again, from ingredients that render them especially fluffy to those that add an unusual texture or new flavors to this eggy breakfast. You'll also find many of these ingredients will help stretch your eggs a little further, which makes them super enticing. Here's several unexpected additions to take your scrambled eggs up a notch.
Tofu: To make your eggs go further
Considering the surge in egg prices, why not extend that carton a little further by adding protein-rich tofu to your eggs. Tofu is a relatively cheap addition to bring extra nutrition to your scrambles, weighing in at about $2 to $3 a pound. Being less expensive than practically every meat but chicken, it's a cost-effective way to make those eggs last a little longer without diluting their flavor. Made from soybeans, tofu has a mild flavor and close texture to cooked eggs, making it easy to blend in. Nutrition-wise they are also incredibly similar. Tofu and eggs contain comparable levels of protein, but tofu has the added benefit of having more calcium than eggs.
Although you can use either soft or firm tofu, medium-firm will have the most similar texture to eggs when crumbled or smashed, taking on the eggs' flavor as you cook it. To work tofu into your scramble, add crumbled tofu to the eggs in the pan and stir until the eggs are firm. Unlike eggs, tofu is safe to eat right out of the package and only needs to be heated enough to blend into your scramble.
Lemon juice: For ultra fluffiness
Although adding lemon juice to eggs might sound a bit out of the box, it actually improves the texture of scrambled eggs immensely, rendering them extra soft. Adding an acid like citrus juice before whisking eggs leaves air pockets that will result in extra fluffiness. The additional liquid also tempers the cooking process, leading to a softer consistency.
Worried your eggs will take on too much of that citrusy sourness? They won't. Adding the right amount of lemon juice will result in a mild taste, amplifying the eggs flavor rather than overpowering them. Just be sure to add the appropriate amount. Overdoing the acid can lead the eggs to split and curdle. You only need 1 teaspoon for a full dozen eggs or a ½ teaspoon for six eggs. But not only lemon juice works for this trick, lime juice and orange juice work just as well.
Hoping for a little more vibrant flavor? For some extra brightness, you can also grate lemon zest right into your eggs for a refreshing morning zing. For a three-egg scramble, just add 1 teaspoon of zest right before the eggs set. Sprinkle it with nutmeg and you'll have a breakfast fit for a queen, the earthiness of the nutmeg pairing perfectly with the bright citrus, accentuating eggs in the best way.
Turmeric: To up the antioxidants
Sometimes a new spice is all you need to rekindle your love for scrambled eggs. Turmeric happens to be an especially beneficial one. Anyone interested in giving their eggs an extra burst of antioxidants should look into adding this earthy powder or root to the dish. Turmeric contains curcumin, a natural compound that holds anti-inflammatory and antioxidant features. In terms of taste, this spice will grant eggs a deeper flavor and pairs wonderfully with spinach or kale. As an added bonus, this earthy spice will lend eggs a beautiful golden hue.
To boost your eggs with this rich spice, add the powder or grated root directly to your eggs before whisking them. One teaspoon for three eggs is the perfect ratio to start. You can also whisk in a little coconut milk for some additional creamy flavor. Others top the mix with sliced avocado, pumpkin seeds, or smoked salmon for added oomph.
Ricotta: For added creaminess
It happens to everyone — sometimes you end up with scrambled eggs that are dry and lumpy, with unappealing clumps of eggs rather than a smooth and fluffy medley. However, there's an excellent way to help ensure eggs don't befall this grim fate. Adding ricotta to scrambled eggs is an exceptional way to prevent them from taking on a rubber-like texture. Including a spoonful of ricotta will also deliver a rich flavor along with a little bit of salt, bestowing eggs with a creamy consistency.
For alluringly creamy scrambled eggs, beat your eggs, then stir in the ricotta. Try using ¼ cup of ricotta for every three eggs. Cooking your eggs with this whey cheese ensures no large egg chunks form, instead leading you to light, cloud-like scrambled eggs with a heavenly creaminess. To up the Italian flavor, you can even top your invention with grated parmesan or pecorino cheese.
Oats: To make a more filling scramble
Perhaps you've tried adding oatmeal to breakfast smoothies, but have you tried it with eggs? Tossing oats in with your scramble is an ideal way to make it more filling — and it adds a good boost of nutrients and minerals along the way. Oats are a spectacular addition for many breakfast items. They're filled with soluble fiber, making you feel full longer and providing lots of energy to fuel the day.
If using old fashioned oats or rolled oats, add them with a little water once the eggs are in the pan and have just begun to cook. For instant oats, beat them right into the egg mixture. Use 1 tablespoon instant oats for every egg, or ¼ cup rolled oats and 1 tablespoon water per egg. To capture the most nutrients, use rolled oats or quick oats. Although instant oats are convenient, they tend to contain less fiber and more added sugar. Looking to up the flavor? Consider adding tomatoes and goat cheese, or try a Southwestern style oat and egg scramble with salsa and cheese.
Cottage cheese: To give eggs a mild cheesy flavor
Cottage cheese is a versatile ingredient, adding heartiness to everything from boxed oatmeal to cheesy quesadillas. Wielding cottage cheese in your eggs is only a natural next step. To give scrambled eggs a slight cheesiness and a silky texture, consider throwing cottage cheese into the mix. The trick when adding this creamy, curdled cheese to eggs is to cook everything slowly on a lower heat, so the whey and curd doesn't separate. If you have that heat cranked up too high, you may end up with a lumpy and water-logged scrambled egg dish.
Try adding 1 tablespoon of cottage cheese for every egg you scramble, or a ¼ cup for four eggs. To fluff up those eggs with some cheesy goodness, beat your eggs, add them to the pan, and once the eggs start to firm up, stir in the cottage cheese. You can also whip it right into the egg mixture before adding to the heat for better incorporation. Keep the heat over medium-low until the eggs have set to your liking, then enjoy your velvety egg masterpiece.
Miso, sesame oil, or soy sauce: For umami savoriness
Consider imparting scrambled eggs with the flavors of tamagoyaki, a Japanese rolled omelet by adding some savory and sweet. The ingredients vary for these Japanese-style eggs, but often include a combination of soy sauce, sesame oil, and sugar. Although it may sound unconventional, adding a dose of sugar enhances those umami notes and evens out the saltiness of the soy sauce. Adding 1 teaspoon of sesame oil will give eggs a nutty flavor, while a dash of soy sauce will lend them a rich umami flavor.
Miso is another wonderful ingredient to add, giving eggs a subtly sweet yet savory quality. Try using 1 teaspoon of miso paste for every two or three eggs, mixing it with equal parts water before adding to the eggs, then beat the whole mixture together. To impart the flavors of sesame oil to scrambled eggs, use it to coat the pan. For best results, add sesame oil to a cold pan, then heat. Once finished, serve eggs over rice or top with nori, kimchi, or sesame seeds for a classic Japanese-inspired dish.
Hummus: To bestow creaminess and flavor
Looking to give your scrambled eggs a little Middle Eastern flavor? Try adding some hummus to the recipe. It's another fantastic technique to help your eggs go a little further, while adding plenty of flavor to the mix. Simply combine the hummus when the eggs are partway set, stirring in those pureed garbanzo beans with any herbs or spices you desire. Try adding 1 tablespoon of hummus for every egg in your scramble to start, upping the ratio as you see fit. You can try this trick with plain hummus, or spruce up your scramble with flavored varieties.
Add some spice and a little extra pungency with garlic and jalapeño hummus or try roasted red pepper hummus. For some added vim, stir in some diced onions, mushrooms, or garden peppers, sautéing them beforehand. Just remember, when adding hummus you may wish to salt your eggs at the end of cooking, rather than in the beginning as is often recommended. Commercial hummus often includes a decent amount of salt, so you likely won't need as much as usual.
Crème fraîche: To make a silky and rich scramble
Grace your scrambled eggs with a dollop of crème fraîche for a superior morning meal. This tangy, subtly nutty ingredient is a perfect pairing for scrambled eggs. One of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's favorite additions to scrambled eggs is crème fraîche, as the high fat content makes it unlikely to curdle. Simply add some in once the eggs are removed from heat for a stunning pillowy egg dish. The addition of cold crème fraîche will protect eggs from becoming overdone, as can happen from the residual heat in the pan. Bobby Flay also heralds this ingredient in scrambled eggs, although he likes to include his crème fraîche right at the beginning, adding it to a cold saucepan along with butter.
For a less expensive option, you may also substitute sour cream for a similar result. Adding sour cream in place of milk gives eggs extra body along with a creamier quality. Beat the eggs first, then add the sour cream. The ratio doesn't have to be exact, just add a spoonful of sour cream for every egg and you'll see the heavenly effects of this dreamy dairy. Although sour cream isn't as high in fat as crème fraîche, it does have more protein. Just be mindful of the heat when adding this item to eggs. Sour cream will be more prone to curdling.
Corn chips and salsa: For some Southwestern flare
To spice up morning meals, give scrambles a Tex Mex spin with corn chips or salsa to introduce some Southwestern flavors. Adding tortilla chips to scrambled eggs is a great way to crisp them up. Likewise, salsa is a fantastic liquid to add to scrambled eggs for some zest. This is a superb trick to use up those leftover tortilla chips before they go stale. Just sprinkle in crumbled tortilla chips and include a dollop of salsa once the eggs are in the pan, then stir.
To soften up tortilla chips, beat them right into your eggs. You can also take corn tortilla strips and crisp them up yourself in a saucepan before adding any eggs. Finish with your favorite Tex Mex toppings like cheese or cilantro or an extra spoonful of salsa. The addition of crumbled cotija, red onion, jalapeño, or peppers can also liven things up.
Prosciutto: To render dinner-worthy eggs
Instead of chopped ham, consider elevating scrambled eggs with something a little more refined. Prosciutto may simply be the Italian word for ham, but this thinly-sliced, cured portion of pork is more than this. Its flavors are sweet and delicate, granting a delightful amount of salty, savoriness to eggs. For a dinner-worthy serving of scrambled eggs, consider topping the dish with thinly-sliced prosciutto to give eggs a distinguished flavor. A little grating of parmesan and some herbs like rosemary will elevate it even further.
Looking to make it a full meal? Place alongside sourdough or slices of rustic French bread so you can serve eggs atop like an open faced breakfast sandwich. You can also crisp up prosciutto as you do bacon, serving it with scrambled eggs and focaccia bread like Bobby Flay, or crumbling it up to sprinkle over your scrambled eggs for a more textured mouthfeel.
Greek yogurt: For protein-rich scrambled eggs
To give scrambled eggs a delectable tang and smooth, silky texture, add a dollop of Greek yogurt at the end of cooking. Greek yogurt is high in protein and has plenty of probiotics, perfect for giving eggs a more satiating quality. Although nonfat and low fat Greek yogurt are fine, use full fat Greek yogurt for the tastiest result. The higher fat content equals more richness in the final product.
Use 1 tablespoon Greek yogurt for every two eggs, stirring the yogurt in as the eggs are beginning to set. These eggs will be perfectly delightful on their own embellished with salt or chives, but you can also improve them further with additional accompaniments. To add some Mediterranean character, stir in goat cheese or a few sun-dried tomatoes along with the Greek yogurt.
Avocado: To add creamy bites
Avocados seem to upgrade any dish they're added to from breakfast toast to key lime pie, so why not incorporate them into your scramble? You can give eggs an extra pop of creaminess with the addition of diced avocado. Simply slice the fruit into chunks and stir directly into your beaten eggs. Pour the mixture into the pan and cook to your desired firmness to yield a scramble filled with succulent bites of warm avocado.
Be sure to select avocados that are at the correct stage of ripeness — they should have just a little give when squeezed. Avoid hard and overly mushy avocados for an ideal scramble. Consider also adding some variety in texture by topping with crisp bacon for a crumbly, salty finish. Feel free to polish the recipe with red pepper flakes or chili powder for a little spice. Spinach, tomatoes, and shredded cheese are also sensational additions paired with an avo-scramble.
Mayonnaise: For a super soft scramble
Before you disregard this cooking hack, remember, mayonnaise is made from eggs and oil. Given this, it really isn't all that out of place to add a bit in to a scramble. Lovers of soft scrambled eggs will delight in a spoonful of mayonnaise added to their beaten eggs. Considering their similar makeup, mayo and eggs blend well, and the additional acidity found in mayo only makes eggs more airy. The result will be delicate and puffy, but without too strong of a mayo-like taste.
Alton Brown happens to be a huge fan of this trick, adding in 1 teaspoon of mayo and 1 teaspoon of water to three eggs, then whisking them together. This ratio will lead to eggs with a custard-like texture, wonderful for pairing with buttered toast. The water prevents the eggs from drying out, while the fat from the mayo will render the eggs extra soft. Because mayonnaise also includes some acid, it will keep eggs soft and fluffy, helping them from setting too soon. You can omit the water if you like, instead adding 1 tablespoon of mayo for every two eggs.
Truffles or truffle oil: To make a regal breakfast
To elevate your eggs to royal status, reach for something truly lavish: truffles. Adding this gourmet delicacy to eggs provides them with a sensational richness, either drizzling them with truffle oil or including grated truffle. It doesn't matter whether you opt for black truffles or white, adding truffles to scrambled eggs enhances them beyond belief. Did you know that if you store eggs and truffles in the same container, they will infuse the eggs with their aroma? Try this to imbue eggs with a decadent flavor, or go the extra mile and shave truffles over your scramble.
Others swear by trickling a little truffle oil over scrambled eggs after plating and pairing with toasted brioche. For the ultimate exercise in luxury, you could take a page out of Gordon Ramsay's cookbook. His truffle scrambled eggs involve shaving Croatian truffles on toasted bread, folding shaved truffles into the egg mixture along with crème fraîche, and finally topping the eggs with slices of truffle. The only downside? You may never settle for regular scrambled eggs again.