Rich and fluffy scrambled eggs make an indulgent breakfast served just as they are — but if you really want to take them to the next level, add some truffle. Rare, highly perishable, and eye-wateringly expensive, truffles are a type of edible fungi. Their heady aroma and earthy, musky flavor makes them a luxurious addition to many dishes, whether shaved onto pasta or grated into a creamy sauce. And their unmistakable, intoxicating scent and taste pairs absolutely perfectly with eggs.

To make scrambled eggs with truffle, it's worth using fresh truffles if you can get a hold of any. Either black or white truffles work well depending on the season, and storing the uncooked eggs together with the tubers in an airtight container means they pick up even more flavor through the shells before they're scrambled. If you're tempted to use truffle oil instead, it's worth bearing in mind that most varieties don't contain real truffles and are synthetically flavored. It's the reason Martha Stewart is not a fan of truffle oil. But if you do like the taste, it can work with scrambled eggs, provided you don't use too much; a teaspoon per six eggs is ample.

Truffles go especially well with creamy French scrambled eggs, which are soft, silky, and buttery with smaller curds than their American counterparts. Try serving the custardy eggs on toasted brioche or sourdough along with thin slices of ham for extra savory flavor; crisped up prosciutto works especially well.