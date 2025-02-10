The Protein-Packed Ingredient That Makes Quesadillas Even Creamier

Cottage cheese is making a comeback, kids. As deserved as this resurgence may be, it has never left for this writer, who considers it a kitchen staple. It's an underrated culinary agent that can upgrade any food with sensational creaminess and a powerful punch of protein — 14 grams per half-cup of the low-fat variety. One of the best and most unexpected ways to enjoy cottage cheese is in your next quesadilla.

There are a couple of ways to do this. It can be added to the other inner components before folding and heating, making for a creamy chicken quesadilla. It also adds a tangy, protein-rich boost to a melty, two-cheese vegetarian option with spinach. Another way to elevate humble cottage cheese even further is to turn it into a sauce. Blend it with water and any desired flavorings, such as lime juice, jalapeño, and cilantro. Once it reaches the preferred consistency, drizzle it over the quesadilla to enhance its flavor even more.

Not only does incorporating cottage cheese provide protein-enriched creaminess, but its tanginess also highlights spicy and acidic ingredients while adding complexity, depending on the type you choose. Opting for large-curd cottage cheese introduces a subtle, savory chewiness, while full-fat cottage cheese can help reduce excess moisture in recipes.