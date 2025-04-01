What Made The World's Most Expensive Chocolate Easter Bunny Cost Nearly $50k

In 2016, luxury brand VeryFirstTo shocked the world by commissioning a $49,000 chocolate Easter bunny. An online business catering to those with hefty credit card limits and a desire to be the "very first to" purchase something, this particular item was just the latest in a series of stunts meant to elevate its status as a provider of unique, high-priced products. From diamonds to Tanzanian cacao, there's a lot going on with this bunny.

Whereas most chocolate Easter bunnies are hollow, this one likely wasn't. Made of 75% Tanzanian cacao and sculpted by two-time European Pastry Cup Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie-winning pastry chef Martin Chiffers, this edible critter stood about a foot tall and weighed 11 pounds. From the extremely high-quality chocolate used in its construction to the painstaking labor required to chisel out the hairs on its nose and the claws on its feet, Chiffers spent roughly 32 hours crafting both the bunny and the three gold-leaf-embossed eggs at its feet.

VeryFirstTo founder Marcel Knobil didn't stop there. He went so far as to purchase two diamonds worth over $35,400 to adorn the bunny's eyes, contributing significantly to its final price tag. Once the bunny was eaten, the diamonds could be set, free of charge, into a custom-made piece of jewelry — like a trophy commemorating the time you spent nearly 50 grand on candy.