What Made The World's Most Expensive Chocolate Easter Bunny Cost Nearly $50k
In 2016, luxury brand VeryFirstTo shocked the world by commissioning a $49,000 chocolate Easter bunny. An online business catering to those with hefty credit card limits and a desire to be the "very first to" purchase something, this particular item was just the latest in a series of stunts meant to elevate its status as a provider of unique, high-priced products. From diamonds to Tanzanian cacao, there's a lot going on with this bunny.
Whereas most chocolate Easter bunnies are hollow, this one likely wasn't. Made of 75% Tanzanian cacao and sculpted by two-time European Pastry Cup Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie-winning pastry chef Martin Chiffers, this edible critter stood about a foot tall and weighed 11 pounds. From the extremely high-quality chocolate used in its construction to the painstaking labor required to chisel out the hairs on its nose and the claws on its feet, Chiffers spent roughly 32 hours crafting both the bunny and the three gold-leaf-embossed eggs at its feet.
VeryFirstTo founder Marcel Knobil didn't stop there. He went so far as to purchase two diamonds worth over $35,400 to adorn the bunny's eyes, contributing significantly to its final price tag. Once the bunny was eaten, the diamonds could be set, free of charge, into a custom-made piece of jewelry — like a trophy commemorating the time you spent nearly 50 grand on candy.
More holiday food items from VeryFirstTo
Though no longer in business, VeryFirstTo had quite a streak of luxury food-related offerings on its website. From gift baskets worth more than $100,000 to extravagant trips to every three-Michelin-star restaurant, the company was obsessed with providing extreme luxury at an equally extreme price.
If the chocolate Easter bunny seemed like an extravagant holiday indulgence, it paled in comparison to the company's $200,000 Christmas dinner for four. Featuring 1907 Champagne served in diamond-studded flutes, a $4,000 melon, and wagyu beef heart with 50-carat gold leaf, it's hard to imagine how any meal — aside from history's most expensive meal in a space balloon — could be pricier. Prepared by chef Ben Spalding, who had worked at some of the world's most acclaimed restaurants, 80% of the dinner's cost was donated to Cancer Research U.K. and Hospitality Action.
If $200,000 for a dinner was out of your price range, don't worry — VeryFirstTo offered a much more reasonable Christmas basket, priced at just over 85,000 pounds (the equivalent to about $110,300 in March, 2025). While there are plenty of impressive wine gift sets to spread holiday cheer, this one included a bottle of Dom Pérignon 1961, specially made for Prince Charles and Lady Diana's wedding and worth 7,000 pounds (around $9,700). As you enjoyed it, you could snack on Almas caviar from a mother-of-pearl dish, Joselito ham, and black truffle foie gras.