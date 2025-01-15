The Essential Tip To Remember When Garnishing Food

No matter how well you cook a dish, sometimes it doesn't seem to look quite as good as the same food in a restaurant. While it's true that chefs have a lot more training when it comes to plating, not to mention more specialty ingredients, a lot of times a pretty plate of food comes down to a little edible embellishment known as garnish. For a few pointers on making plates look lovely, we reached out to Richard Sandoval of Richard Sandoval Hospitality. The chef, restaurateur, television personality, and cookbook author confirmed in our exclusive conversation that the most important rule is to make sure every ingredient on the plate has a job.

"Ensure the garnish is edible and has a role — it should never be there just for looks," he said. "The key to effective garnishing lies in restraint and intention. Garnishes should complement the dish's flavor profile, offering contrast or reinforcement without overshadowing the main ingredients." He suggests using herbs like cilantro and microgreens, which are mini versions of salad greens, to give the dish some added freshness and color. Crispy tortillas, candied nuts, and other textural elements can also add balance.