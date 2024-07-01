The Cooking Tip Ree Drummond Suggests Every Beginner Follows

Ree Drummond's career has been based around approachable country cooking that anyone can replicate in their own kitchen. Her recipes are designed to make anyone feel like they're cooking with ease on an Oklahoma ranch, but without mise en place, that flow can be hard to achieve. To make home cooking go as smoothly as it looks on television, Drummond implores new cooks to focus on mise en place.

This French cooking trick every home chef should know means "everything in its place." You'll see this very cheffy technique throughout Drummond's blog posts and shows. Mise en place also happens to be one of Martha Stewart's best hacks for aspiring home chefs.

All you have to do is prepare your ingredients and necessary tools before you even think about turning on the stove, but don't be intimidated! Little bowls with pre-measured spices? That's mise en place, as are the vegetables you cut and the bottles you pulled out of the pantry so they were at the ready. When Drummond has everything measured in bowls, that's not only for the camera — it's just plain sensible. The point of mise en place is to make sure you're not scrambling to find something at the moment it's needed, so any cooking experience is easier, more efficient, cleaner, and importantly, more fun.