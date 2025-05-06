Is There A Difference When Cooking Ribeye Steak Vs Sirloin?

The differences between cooking a ribeye versus a sirloin steak all lie in their marbling. While the presence, or absence, of fat impacts a cut's cooking requirements, both types of beef still share some similarities while maintaining what makes them so unique. Food Republic spoke with executive chef Dominick Pepe from Rocco's Steakhouse to learn more about the differences and commonalities between sirloin and ribeye.

"In my opinion, the best way to cook any steak is over an open fire," Pepe said. "I cook both ribeye and sirloin on an open flame to achieve a nice char and crust, then move them over the coals to slowly bring them to the desired internal temperature." While searing meat doesn't lock in juices, it does guarantee a more substantial, flavorful crust. Over direct flames, then cooler coals, that crust develops quickly and effectively, becoming infused with smoky flavor that complements the richness of a ribeye and the meaty leanness of a sirloin equally well.

Searing meat over an open flame to develop a high-quality Maillard crust is a favorite technique of acclaimed chef, Francis Mallman, whom Peppe encourages budding meat grillers to look into to learn more skills. Still, despite both cuts of steak loving an open fire, that doesn't mean you can treat them exactly the same. "The primary difference in prep between a ribeye and a sirloin lies in managing the heat during cooking," Pepe explained. "However, the cooking temperature goal is the same for both to achieve the desired internal doneness."