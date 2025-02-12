The Cut Of Steak With The Highest Amount Of Protein

While sirloin is a great choice for protein-lovers, it often has less fat marbling (which offers tenderness and flavor) and a naturally firmer texture than, say, a ribeye steak. This means that it's slightly less forgiving when cooked, but when done well, will provide an undeniably beefy and rich flavor.

One way to ensure that your sirloin remains tender (and flavorful) as it cooks is by marinating it beforehand. The acid in some marinades (like vinegar or lemon juice) can actually help denature the proteins and make the meat more tender. Just be wary that too much acid could ruin your marinade, leaving you with a mushy mess. The marinade doesn't have to be complicated, either. Try whipping up an easy steak marinade with only three ingredients, or even reach in your fridge door for a condiment to effortlessly marinade your steak.

To cook your sirloin, both grilling and pan-searing are great high–temp options that will give your steak a nice crust without overcooking it and making it tough. Once it's at medium-rare or medium, allow the meat to rest after cooking, and then pair with ingredients like quinoa, beans, or eggs for an extra boost of protein.