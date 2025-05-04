Try These 14 Seasonings On French Fries And You'll Never Go Back
French fries are arguably a perfect food. As-is, they provide a mouthful of textures, and the balance of fat and salt is second to none. Don't even get me started on how many different types of fries there are, either. What more could you want? I'll tell you: A flavor infusion brought to you by an array of seasonings. Salt is pretty much a given, but add even more seasoning to your french fries and watch out — you may never go back. That is, of course, if you use the right seasonings.
One of the best things about french fries is how adaptable they are. They make a welcome host to a world of different flavors and toppings. If you've ever wondered what some of the tastiest herbs, spices, and sauces for fries are, look no further. I combed through Reddit threads and consulted food blogs looking for the answers we all seek. I also tapped into my extensive restaurant experience and personal love for making fries at home, and, ultimately, narrowed the endless list of possibilities down. Some of the seasonings will probably be familiar, but even if they're not, rest assured, they all have what it takes to make french fries even tastier. It's a tall order, I know, but it's true.
Garlic and Parmesan cheese
A mix of garlic and Parmesan is the ideal seasoning duo for french fries — that's nothing new. Unless you've been living under a rock, as the saying goes, there's no doubt you've encountered this recipe in the wild. The combo is so popular that maybe you've even tried your hand at adding the seasonings to your homemade fries before. Regardless, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and crispy fries are a match made in heaven.
Whether you're Italian or not, garlic and Parmesan just make sense. Add them to fries and you really can't go wrong. If you want to make a batch at home, finely diced fresh garlic and freshly grated Parmesan cheese will give you the biggest punch of flavor. The jarred or even powdered stuff will work in a pinch, too. What's important is that you toss it all together so you get a good taste of each flavor in every bite. Talk about a restaurant-worthy transformation in moments. If making garlic Parmesan fries at home isn't on the agenda, make sure to give them a try the next time you see them on a restaurant menu, which, in my experience, won't take long. They are pretty common.
Truffle oil
Truffle oil is another iconic french fry seasoning. Not only does it give fries a drool-worthy blast of umami flavor, but the smell is absolutely to die for. You can smell it from across the room, sometimes further, and the aroma is enough to make anyone start salivating. Plus, you can find truffle fries on restaurant menus everywhere, so you know it's a stellar combo. After all, if it's good enough for the pros, you know it's worth a shot.
One of the best things about seasoning french fries with truffle oil is that a little bit goes a long way. If you don't already know, truffle oil isn't the cheapest ingredient. You can find some less expensive options, but they aren't the real deal. The good stuff will cost you. With this in mind, there is no need to go overboard when seasoning your fries with truffle oil. Thankfully, the flavor is pretty potent, so a quick drizzle is all that's needed to achieve the signature flavor. You can also whip up a truffle aioli for dipping if you feel so inclined. Or, for the ultimate flavor combination, add garlic and Parmesan cheese to the mix, as well. Delish.
Old Bay Seasoning
I grew up near the Chesapeake Bay, so Old Bay fries are basically part of my DNA. I know they aren't popular everywhere, but they should be. Old Bay Seasoning has everything your fries are craving. It's a mix of celery, salt, black and red pepper, paprika, and more, and every grain of it adds an undeniably delicious edge to french fries. It's a flavor powerhouse that oozes down-home comfort. Yes, please. Plus, thanks to the rich taste of Old Bay Seasoning, you can forgo adding any salt to your fries. It's salty and delicious enough all by itself; nothing else is needed.
If you aren't already familiar with Maryland's iconic Old Bay Seasoning and how well it pairs with fries, you are in for a treat. I might even go so far as to say you should run, not walk, to your nearest store so you can make a batch as soon as possible. It's not just me who feels this way about Old Bay fries, either. All along the East Coast, you find people asking for them by name (also called crab fries).
Cheese
We already talked about garlic and Parmesan cheese on fries, but really, any kind of cheese tastes phenomenal on fries. Cheese sauce, powdered cheese, queso, shredded, whatever — it's a shoo-in when it comes to listing the absolute best french fry seasonings. Just think about how many variations of cheese fries there are, for crying out loud. Enough said.
In addition to how the cheese is cut, or whether you make a sauce with it or not, a world of cheeses are up for the task. Anything from a classic cheddar to a decadent brie and everything in between leads to drool-worthy fries. While a bit out of the ordinary, I love havarti because it's super melty and has a nice creamy flavor that pairs with the salty goodness of fries perfectly. Something spicy like pepper jack is a common addition in my home, too. Really though, you can use whatever is in your fridge. I haven't met a cheese that disagrees with fries yet.
While cheese by itself is more than enough, you can also turn the dish into a complete meal. Simply add some green or red chili, onion, and maybe some bacon too, and you're good to go. Yum.
Salt and vinegar
Obviously, no french fries are complete without a helping hand from salt. Everyone knows that, but beefing them up even further with vinegar is somewhat of a regional specialty. It's a common combo for British fish and chips, and it's also quite popular on the East Coast. Other places, though, vinegar is largely overlooked when it comes to seasoning fries. All you have to do is consider the beloved salt and vinegar potato chip flavor to know that fries would taste just as yummy with vinegar — some would say better.
Salt and vinegar on french fries is another Maryland classic, and I can personally attest to its perfect pairing. In fact, I used to get Thrasher's fries on the Ocean City Boardwalk, and malt vinegar is the only condiment the iconic shop offers. That's right, you won't find a drop of ketchup in sight. This may seem unbelievable to some, but the long lines that often grace Thrasher's storefront prove that fries paired with salt and vinegar are nothing short of amazing.
Smoked paprika and onion powder
Simple and effective, smoked paprika and onion powder make a delicious seasoning blend for french fries. Similar to a classic barbecue sauce but without the dipping, these spices add a blend of sweet and smoky flavors to fries that won't go unnoticed. You can always dip them, as well, but who knows? Maybe you won't even want to anymore. I'm not advocating for dry fries, I just want to impress how much smoked paprika and onion powder can add to your average french fry.
You don't have to stop with just these two seasonings, either. Adding garlic to the mix only makes fries even better, and if you use powdered garlic, it couldn't be easier. Simply spoon a small amount of smoked paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder into a dish, stir until they are evenly mixed, and then sprinkle them on hot french fries. For a super even coating, you can also toss the fries and seasoning blend in a large bowl. Either way, you're in for a treat.
Curry powder or sauce
If you're a fan of Indian and Asian flavors, you're going to love curry sauce on french fries. Regardless of whether you like red, green, or yellow curry the most, they all add a complex burst of flavor to the humble fry. Most curries add a punch of heat, as well, so it's basically got it all. The Irish and English are quite fond of putting curry sauce on fries, or chips as they call them. So, while this pairing may not be as common stateside, it's most certainly a winning combination.
If you don't want to smother your crispy french fries in sauce, just look at your spice rack. Curry powder is just what you need to add some of the classic flavor without sacrificing the texture of your fries. If you go this route, be mindful of how much you use. I went overboard one time, and my fries definitely suffered. Curry powder is potent stuff, after all. Learn from my mistake, start slow, and taste as you go.
Gravy and cheese curds, aka poutine
Whether you call the dish poutine or disco fries, french fries smothered in brown gravy and topped with cheese have a special place in many hearts. When these ingredients come together, you get a rich, savory flavor explosion paired with all the saucy, gooey textures you could want. It's comfort food at its finest, and it warms you from the inside out, both literally and figuratively. On a cold winter day, I'd say gravy cheese fries could even rival a steaming bowl of soup.
If you aren't from Wisconsin or Canada, cheese curds may not be on your radar, but their unique texture, taste, and sound (the freshest curds make a squeaking noise when you bite into them) make them a wonderful addition to gravy and french fries. In a pinch, mozzarella cheese works as well. I worked in a comfort food restaurant for many years, and one of the most popular appetizers on the menu was gravy cheese fries. Rightfully so, too. It's perfect for sharing, and it gives your typical pile of fries everything it needs to become a filling meal all by itself. If you want to make french fries the star of any meal, Poutine has your back.
Cajun seasoning
Many people sing the praises of using Cajun seasoning on french fries, and I can confirm, they aren't wrong. The exact seasonings used in Cajun spice blends vary from one brand to the next, but they typically feature cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic, and salt. Black pepper, oregano, and thyme are often thrown into the mix as well. All of these ingredients have what it takes to take your french fries to the next level. The fact that you get them all at once is what makes this seasoning truly magical on fries, though.
No matter what specific configuration of Cajun seasoning you have on hand or buy, it's pretty much guaranteed to transform your french fries into an even tastier dish. Simply toss your fries in your blend of choice and watch as they become a flavor powerhouse. For a finishing touch, you can also sprinkle some fresh rosemary over the top. Not only will they contribute another yummy flavor, but they also add some aesthetic appeal. Since your eyes eat first, that's never a bad thing.
Ranch powder
Dipping fries in ranch dressing is a no-brainer for many Americans. In fact, I can't even count how many times guests requested a side of ranch for their fries during my decades in the food service industry. So, needless to say, I'd be shocked if ranch and fries are news to anyone. What could be a game-changer for all you ranch lovers out there, though, is ranch powder on fries. It takes the flavor combo you already know and love and streamlines the intersection in a truly delightful way.
When you opt for fries tossed in ranch powder over simply dipping them in ranch dressing, it also enables a wider range for dipping potential. Instead of actually mixing ranch dressing with another sauce, you can pick any sauce you like and get an instant infusion of ranch flavor along with it, mess-free, I might add. What could be better? Ranch powder may not be a common pantry staple for you, but after you try it on fries, things might change. Ask me how I know.
Tajín Clásico and other Hispanic seasonings
Moving on to another region of the world, Hispanic flavors and french fries also make the best of friends. Obviously, salt, which just so happens to be a big part of Hispanic and Latin food, is a no-brainer for fries, but other common regional seasonings like lime, chili peppers, and more only make fries yummier. A great way to incorporate all three of these heavy-hitters, lime, salt, and chili peppers, is with a few dashes of Tajín Clásico. As it turns out, it's made up of all three, so it couldn't be simpler.
Outside of Tajín, other seasonings associated with Hispanic cuisine taste phenomenal on fries. Everything from cumin to coriander to cilantro, or even a store-bought packet of taco seasoning easily transforms plain fries with ease. Heck, you can even use all of them if you want. Just make sure to use spicy pepper seasonings sparingly if you aren't prepared for a serious blast of heat. Cayenne and chipotle seasonings have a way of creeping up on you, especially when they have a chance to soak into fries. As someone who makes "french fry nachos" frequently, I should know. And yes, french fry nachos are exactly what you think they are, and they are delicious.
Oregano, feta, and lemon
We aren't quite done with our world tour of seasonings yet, and next up is the Mediterranean. More precisely, Greece. Known for its fresh, bright flavors, many of the cuisine's signature flavors make a welcome addition to french fries. Think feta, lemon, parsley, salt, and oregano all coating a bed of fries — yum. Add some tzatziki sauce for dipping and maybe a small drizzle of olive oil, and seriously, you may never look back.
French fries are by no means a light dish, but something about the freshness of Greek flavors gives them a lighter feel and taste. Sometimes less is more with french fry seasonings, too, so while all of these flavors come together perfectly, you don't want to weigh your fries down with too much added olive oil or lemon juice. They should remain crispy, after all. As for the cheese and other seasonings, you won't have to be so careful. For most of us, Greek-seasoned fries won't make an entire meal, but they are wonderful with other Greek dishes, salads, sandwiches, and more.
Chicken salt or instant ramen noodle flavor packets
Chicken salt isn't that common in the United States, but it is an Australian classic. Recipes vary from one brand to the next, but, apparently, chicken salt typically contains salt, garlic, onion, and a blend of spices, which, unfortunately, some products are somewhat vague about. It is often a bright shade of yellow, as well. Regardless, it's glorious on fries, and one commenter went so far as to say, "I am now salivating for crispy hot chips bathed in chicken salt." Interestingly, some brands even make vegan versions, so plant-based diets don't have to sit this tasty fry seasoning upgrade out. Enough said.
If you're still a bit confused about the whole chicken salt thing, think of it like the flavor packet you get in a package of chicken instant ramen. Speaking of which, these handy packets are another fantastic french fry seasoning option. It doesn't matter what flavor, either. Beef, shrimp, chicken, chili, soy — they all have a nice mix of salty-flavored goodness that translates nicely when sprinkled over fries. Plus, if you use the flavor packets this way, you can make your own sauce for the actual noodles.
French fry seasoning
When all else fails, or you simply can't be bothered to put too much thought into it, you can always rely on good old-fashioned french fry seasoning. That's right, you can actually pick up jars of blended seasonings labeled as such, and while I'm sure this comes as no surprise, they do a great job when used as intended.
Each brand of french fry seasoning is a little different, but as a whole, they add a bit of complex, savory flavor that is often accompanied by a lot of salt and sometimes some heat, as well. Chances are good you are familiar with some of the companies that make french fry seasoning, too, even if you've never tried them before. For example, Red Robin's Signature Seasoning is available in many stores. Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits French Fry Seasoning is also a great pick, but maybe the most recognizable of them all is Lawry's Original French Fry Seasoning. Made with paprika, salt, sugar, chili pepper, garlic, turmeric, and more, it's one of the yummiest fry seasonings around.