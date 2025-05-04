Try These 14 Seasonings On French Fries And You'll Never Go Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

French fries are arguably a perfect food. As-is, they provide a mouthful of textures, and the balance of fat and salt is second to none. Don't even get me started on how many different types of fries there are, either. What more could you want? I'll tell you: A flavor infusion brought to you by an array of seasonings. Salt is pretty much a given, but add even more seasoning to your french fries and watch out — you may never go back. That is, of course, if you use the right seasonings.

One of the best things about french fries is how adaptable they are. They make a welcome host to a world of different flavors and toppings. If you've ever wondered what some of the tastiest herbs, spices, and sauces for fries are, look no further. I combed through Reddit threads and consulted food blogs looking for the answers we all seek. I also tapped into my extensive restaurant experience and personal love for making fries at home, and, ultimately, narrowed the endless list of possibilities down. Some of the seasonings will probably be familiar, but even if they're not, rest assured, they all have what it takes to make french fries even tastier. It's a tall order, I know, but it's true.