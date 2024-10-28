Season Your Fries With One Classic Spice Mix Instead Of Just Salt

If you're making your own French fries, you're probably all set with your potatoes, frying oil, and coarse salt. And while this combo can make a delicious batch of everybody's favorite carb, you might be feeling adventurous enough to take the flavor up a notch. Enter: Old Bay Seasoning.

Created in Baltimore and now a staple commonly used in seafood dishes, Old Bay is a blend of various dry spices, including celery salt, hot paprika, smoked paprika, ground white pepper, and ground nutmeg. It's a salty mixture that brings an earthy spiciness coupled with slightly sweet undertones to whatever it's sprinkled on. While you can definitely make it at home, most people buy the pre-made version at their local grocery store.

When it comes to your fries, this beloved seasoning can enhance them by adding a unique and bold flavor; all you have to do is sprinkle on Old Bay during the step where you'd normally add coarse salt. If you really want to get the most bang for your buck, just remember to add Old Bay when your potatoes are still warm. Then, sit back and enjoy your perfectly seasoned fries.