The Fascinating History Behind Maryland's Old Bay Seasoning You Might Not Know

It's best known as a spice blend for seafood, but the mixture known as Old Bay is much more versatile than that. Its uses range from seasoning all manner of meats and vegetables to even spicing alcoholic beverages. It's the one classic spice mix to season your french fries instead of just using salt, and Old Bay is also the seasoning your deviled eggs are begging for. But perhaps more interesting than this product's versatility is its fascinating history, extending back to a Jewish refugee who escaped from Nazi Germany.

Pre-World War II, a German-Jewish spice maker named Gustav Brunn was arrested with about 30,000 other Jewish men and sent to Buchenwald concentration camp. His wife ultimately paid a considerable amount of money (surpassing $80,000 by today's monetary valuing) to a German lawyer, who was able to broker Brunn's release. The family members had already secured visas to travel to the United States, so upon his liberation they promptly set sail. Among the limited possessions Brunn was able to take with him was his hand-crank grinder for making spices.

Settling in Baltimore, Maryland, Brunn obtained work with the McCormick spice company, but he was fired shortly thereafter. Differing reports say he was terminated for being a Jew, while others say it was due to his lack of fluency in English. Brunn ultimately opened his own spice shop across from Baltimore's wholesale fish market, where the thriving blue crab business inspired him to create his own special spice blend for the popular seafood.