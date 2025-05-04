Bulk Up The Protein In Your Next Batch Of Deviled Eggs With This Canned Staple
Deviled eggs are a classic go-to for a party appetizer, but they also make for a satisfying snack. Already chock-full of protein, they're a tasty way to ward off hunger. But if you really want to sink your teeth into a protein powerhouse, there's one canned ingredient worth mixing in: tuna.
To give your deviled eggs a tuna-based boost, start with a traditional recipe (though you may need to adjust it slightly to account for the addition of tuna by adding a little extra mayo, sour cream, or Greek yogurt). Once you have the ingredients for the filling in a bowl, drain a can of high-quality tuna and toss it in. All that's left is to mix it all together and pipe it into your egg whites. Or, you can even save time by using the mixture as a deviled egg dip.
If protein is your priority when it comes to snacking, there are a few other ways to upgrade your deviled eggs. Try using Greek yogurt or whipped cottage cheese in place of some or all of the mayo. Or add a little crunchiness with pine nuts or crushed pistachios. And if you're not a fan of tuna, you can always swap in another canned fish, chicken, or shrimp.
Ways to elevate tuna deviled eggs
One way to jazz up your tuna infused deviled eggs is to turn them into a handheld take on a Niçoise salad. To do it, just swap out the mayo for olive oil (you can even use it from the can of tuna if it's packed in high-quality oil) and mix the diced tomatoes, parsley, olives, and a splash of lemon juice with your typical yolks and Dijon mustard. Or try incorporating ingredients that take traditional tuna salad to the next level. Capers or diced pickles can add a little zing while celery or nuts can give the creamy filling some crunch.
If you're looking to up the umami in your tuna deviled eggs, there's no shortage of options that pair with the proteins. Fish sauce complements both tuna and eggs, and a splash of it in your filling can add loads of flavor. Worcestershire sauce and soy sauce can upgrade them, too. You can also experiment with ingredients like miso paste or shrimp paste for a funky twist that can take the snack to the next level.
You can also consider swapping out paprika for another flavorful spice blend like everything bagel seasoning — or try sprinkling them with some Old Bay. Finally, try hiking up the heat by mixing in cayenne pepper powder, horseradish, or wasabi.