Bulk Up The Protein In Your Next Batch Of Deviled Eggs With This Canned Staple

Deviled eggs are a classic go-to for a party appetizer, but they also make for a satisfying snack. Already chock-full of protein, they're a tasty way to ward off hunger. But if you really want to sink your teeth into a protein powerhouse, there's one canned ingredient worth mixing in: tuna.

To give your deviled eggs a tuna-based boost, start with a traditional recipe (though you may need to adjust it slightly to account for the addition of tuna by adding a little extra mayo, sour cream, or Greek yogurt). Once you have the ingredients for the filling in a bowl, drain a can of high-quality tuna and toss it in. All that's left is to mix it all together and pipe it into your egg whites. Or, you can even save time by using the mixture as a deviled egg dip.

If protein is your priority when it comes to snacking, there are a few other ways to upgrade your deviled eggs. Try using Greek yogurt or whipped cottage cheese in place of some or all of the mayo. Or add a little crunchiness with pine nuts or crushed pistachios. And if you're not a fan of tuna, you can always swap in another canned fish, chicken, or shrimp.