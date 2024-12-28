Deviled Egg Dip Is The Creamy, Crowd-Pleasing Appetizer You Can Make In Minutes

Deviled eggs are one of those shareable hors d'oeuvres revered for their distinct flavor, creamy texture, and easy-to-eat appeal. However, there are only so many ways you can serve these bite-sized snacks. While you can always make new recipes like soft and creamy egg salad with scrambled eggs, you can also put a new spin on your favorite appetizer instead and make crowd-pleasing deviled egg dip. To make this tasty spread, all you need to do is follow your classic deviled eggs recipe but with one important adjustment. Instead of using cooked egg whites as mini serving vessels, make an all-in-one dip by combining the whole hard-boiled eggs with cream cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, and pickle relish.

For a chunkier dip, grate your hard-boiled eggs against a box grater. Then, in a separate bowl, combine a small amount of room-temperature cream cheese with a few spoonfuls of mayo, relish, and mustard. Lastly, mix everything together along with your favorite seasonings. Conversely, to make a dip with an ultra-smooth consistency, add all your ingredients (eggs included) to a food processor and blend everything together until smooth. Since this versatile appetizer can be made in a snap, use a range of different toppings and extras to give this flavorful spread your own unique spin.