Delicious Canned Biscuits Upgrades That Will Blow Your Taste Buds Away

Canned biscuits are a ready-made yeasted dough that can reduce the prep time on many popular dishes. If you live in the Midwest or Southern United States, biscuits are an every day food. Homemade biscuits from scratch are notoriously finicky. The most important variable in a simple biscuit recipe is the skill and mixing technique of the cook making them. If you lack biscuit-making experience, there's no shame in relying on pre-prepared dough to get tender, fresh-from-the-oven biscuits in your home.

A staple of American kitchens since their invention in the 1930s, canned biscuits are a blank canvas for flavor improvisation and can be endlessly upgraded to create memorable sweet or savory dishes. From quick improvements like adding toppings or switching your cooking method to more involved reshaping, there are dozens of simple ways to make canned biscuits shine. These tips will help you reimagine what a tube of biscuit dough can become.