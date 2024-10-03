Reduce Your Chicken Pot Pie Prep Time With Biscuits

Chicken pot pie might just be the ultimate comfort food. A savory chicken-and-veggie filling sandwiched between two flaky pie crusts — what's not to love? The answer: the prep time! Making your own chicken pot pie completely from scratch can take more than two hours, and that's if you're using pre-cooked chicken. If you buy your protein raw, the process will take even longer.

Thankfully, there's an easy trick to cut down your time in the kitchen when it's chicken pot pie night. Canned biscuit dough is a quick and delicious substitute for homemade pie crust. Plus, since canned biscuits are great for breakfast and have plenty of other uses — like making your own big-batch donut holes — it makes sense to keep a tin or two stocked in the fridge.

Simply prepare the filling in an oven-safe skillet (like cast iron), top with biscuits, brush with an egg wash or half-and-half, and bake. If you prefer a crisper bottom on your biscuits, they can be baked separately and placed on top of the filling just before serving.