The Appliance That Transforms Canned Biscuits Into A Crispy Treat
When you return home from a long day at the office, there is nothing more satisfying than the "pop" sound that comes from opening a can of biscuits. That simple noise means you are minutes away from a delectable carb, the perfect accompaniment to any meal. But, instead of baking them in the oven, have you ever thought about cooking them in the air fryer?
Rather than waiting for the oven to pre-heat, line your air fryer with parchment paper (eliminating any clean-up time) and place your favorite canned biscuits inside for about six minutes for a beautiful, golden brown exterior. The temperature and time varies depending on your individual air fryer and how crispy you would like the finished product to be (anywhere from 330 to 360 degrees Fahrenheit should suffice).
Plus, regardless of the kind of biscuits you're using (Pillsbury Grands or Trader Joe's Organic Biscuits work great), the magic of the air fryer will puff up its size — making the illusion that these are a homemade creation. Air-fried canned biscuits can be used as the bun for breakfast sandwiches, donuts (just create a simple glaze to drizzle on top), or on the side of some scrambled eggs and bacon.
Other genius ways to use canned biscuits
While it is special whipping up homemade biscuits (we have a recipe for a simple buttermilk version), not everyone has the time or energy to make that happen. Whether you are cleaning out your fridge or wanting a yummy treat, there are several options to elevate canned biscuits. Bonus: Your guests might just be fooled and think you're a professional baker.
Did you know that you could transform canned biscuits into scones? Just scour through the pantry and refrigerator to find ideal scone additions. The possibilities are endless — anything from chocolate chips to dried cranberries pair wonderfully. Once you have made your selection, slice every canned biscuit through the center (or just peel some of the layers up) to stuff each one with your embellishments. Adorn the top of the biscuit-now-turned-scone with more toppings before placing in the oven. You can also drizzle a glaze made of milk, vanilla, and powdered sugar on top for extra sweetness.
Craving a slice of pepperoni but bored of traditional pie? Well, you can take your pizza night to new heights with canned biscuits. This is perfect for those days when your family is torn between vegetarian or sausage — because each biscuit creates a mini, individual pizza! Roll out the dough into the circumference of your liking, then adorn with your favorite sauce, cheese, and toppings. After 10 to 15 minutes in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, you will have a scrumptious, personalized pizza.