The Appliance That Transforms Canned Biscuits Into A Crispy Treat

When you return home from a long day at the office, there is nothing more satisfying than the "pop" sound that comes from opening a can of biscuits. That simple noise means you are minutes away from a delectable carb, the perfect accompaniment to any meal. But, instead of baking them in the oven, have you ever thought about cooking them in the air fryer?

Rather than waiting for the oven to pre-heat, line your air fryer with parchment paper (eliminating any clean-up time) and place your favorite canned biscuits inside for about six minutes for a beautiful, golden brown exterior. The temperature and time varies depending on your individual air fryer and how crispy you would like the finished product to be (anywhere from 330 to 360 degrees Fahrenheit should suffice).

Plus, regardless of the kind of biscuits you're using (Pillsbury Grands or Trader Joe's Organic Biscuits work great), the magic of the air fryer will puff up its size — making the illusion that these are a homemade creation. Air-fried canned biscuits can be used as the bun for breakfast sandwiches, donuts (just create a simple glaze to drizzle on top), or on the side of some scrambled eggs and bacon.