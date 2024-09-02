The Difference Between Pasta E Fagioli And Minestrone Soup

As two of the most popular soups to come out of Italy, minestrone and pasta e fagioli may look similar, but there are differences when it comes to their ingredients. For example, minestrone mainly consists of a variety of seasonal vegetables, beans, and broth, while pasta e fagioli mirrors the use of beans but also includes small-cut pasta (like ditalini or elbow pasta). Generally speaking, pasta e fagioli is meant to be a hearty soup that relies on pasta and beans to give it its bulk (and those are the only two ingredients needed), while minestrone tends to rely more on a savory broth and vegetables.

Both are two of the oldest known recipes to come out of Italy, each dating back to ancient times, and both have tons of variations and spins on them depending on the region — or even just the family — that is hails from. And each can be served with crusty bread to help sop of these delicious broths,