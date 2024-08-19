Take Your Pizza Night To New Heights With Canned Biscuits

Pizza — in all its lustrous forms — always hits. Cheesy, carby, savory ... it has everything desirable, whether you're popping store-bought pizza rolls, devouring a deep dish pizza at home, or snacking on French bread pizza. Here's how the supermarket's refrigerated section can provide yet another exciting way to enjoy this classic dish: Canned biscuit dough is the ingredient you need to transform a make-your-own-pizza party from the expected to downright exceptional.

Will using refrigerated biscuits instead of a ball of stretchy pizza dough create an authentic New York-style pie? Of course not. Is the result tender, flaky, buttery, and delicious in an ultra-comforting way? Absolutely. Biscuits are particularly perfect for a pizza party, because they yield a miniature pizza. Your kids, friends, and family can easily build their own ideal personal pie.

All you have to do is roll or press out the dough into rounds, and place them on a greased cookie sheet. Spoon on classic tomato sauce, or provide some fun options for pizza sauces that shamelessly break flavor traditions. Layer on the shredded cheese, veggies, meats, and pineapple (okay, that's optional), and then pop those little guys in the oven. The cooking time will vary based on the specific biscuit type and thickness of the crust, but expect for them to take around 10 to 15 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll know they're done when the bottom of the crust is golden brown, the cheese is bubbly, and you're dying to take a bite.