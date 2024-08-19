Take Your Pizza Night To New Heights With Canned Biscuits
Pizza — in all its lustrous forms — always hits. Cheesy, carby, savory ... it has everything desirable, whether you're popping store-bought pizza rolls, devouring a deep dish pizza at home, or snacking on French bread pizza. Here's how the supermarket's refrigerated section can provide yet another exciting way to enjoy this classic dish: Canned biscuit dough is the ingredient you need to transform a make-your-own-pizza party from the expected to downright exceptional.
Will using refrigerated biscuits instead of a ball of stretchy pizza dough create an authentic New York-style pie? Of course not. Is the result tender, flaky, buttery, and delicious in an ultra-comforting way? Absolutely. Biscuits are particularly perfect for a pizza party, because they yield a miniature pizza. Your kids, friends, and family can easily build their own ideal personal pie.
All you have to do is roll or press out the dough into rounds, and place them on a greased cookie sheet. Spoon on classic tomato sauce, or provide some fun options for pizza sauces that shamelessly break flavor traditions. Layer on the shredded cheese, veggies, meats, and pineapple (okay, that's optional), and then pop those little guys in the oven. The cooking time will vary based on the specific biscuit type and thickness of the crust, but expect for them to take around 10 to 15 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll know they're done when the bottom of the crust is golden brown, the cheese is bubbly, and you're dying to take a bite.
More ways to combine canned biscuits and pizza
Refrigerated biscuit dough also happens to come in the perfect size to create little pizza pockets. Roll the dough into a circle before you put sauce, cheese, and toppings on just half the round, and then fold the other side over to make a half-moon shape. Close the sides by pinching the edges, or crimp them with a fork. Just make sure that they are well sealed, so that you don't have toppings oozing everywhere when you bake them in the oven. Serve these parcels of deliciousness with extra marinara sauce, homemade ranch dressing, or pesto for dipping.
If all of this sounds like a bit too much fuss, there is an even easier biscuit-based pizza avenue that you can take by making a one-pan dish. Cut the raw biscuit dough into pieces, and toss them with your favorite pizza sauce and shredded cheese. Put the whole mix into a greased baking dish, and finish it off with even more cheese and your favorite toppings. Pepperoni slices, black olives, thinly sliced onions, and bell peppers are classic for a supreme-pizza variation, or spoon on some dollops of fresh ricotta cheese for a creamy hit. Who knew that canned biscuits and pizza fixings could come together to make such a tasty casserole?