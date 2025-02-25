How Taco Bell Remains So Affordable

It's true — Taco Bell has had its ups and its downs (how about when the 'Bell flopped in Mexico?), but for most of its historic six decades on this earth, it has become a staple for cheap, filling eats. Now, prices have risen at Taco Bell, but not nearly as much as they have at other fast food chains, like Burger King or even McDonald's. There are a few good reasons for why Taco Bell has stayed so affordable, though, starting with the ingredients that make up its tacos, burritos, and other Mexican-style delights.

As it turns out, many of the individual items that make up Taco Bell's food tend to be on the cheaper side. After all, you can buy canned beans at the grocery store for less than a dollar, and pay even less for bagged, dry ones. Plus, for as many items as Taco Bell's menu might have, most contain interchangeable ingredients. Since it's using more of the same food stuff, like beef or rice, Taco Bell can save money by buying these things in bulk, then pass on the savings to its customers (similar to how Aldi keeps groceries so cheap). There is also the quality of the ingredients to contend with. It helps Taco Bell keep its prices so low when the chain isn't using USDA Prime beef for its steak or organic versions of chicken or beans.