How Taco Bell Remains So Affordable
It's true — Taco Bell has had its ups and its downs (how about when the 'Bell flopped in Mexico?), but for most of its historic six decades on this earth, it has become a staple for cheap, filling eats. Now, prices have risen at Taco Bell, but not nearly as much as they have at other fast food chains, like Burger King or even McDonald's. There are a few good reasons for why Taco Bell has stayed so affordable, though, starting with the ingredients that make up its tacos, burritos, and other Mexican-style delights.
As it turns out, many of the individual items that make up Taco Bell's food tend to be on the cheaper side. After all, you can buy canned beans at the grocery store for less than a dollar, and pay even less for bagged, dry ones. Plus, for as many items as Taco Bell's menu might have, most contain interchangeable ingredients. Since it's using more of the same food stuff, like beef or rice, Taco Bell can save money by buying these things in bulk, then pass on the savings to its customers (similar to how Aldi keeps groceries so cheap). There is also the quality of the ingredients to contend with. It helps Taco Bell keep its prices so low when the chain isn't using USDA Prime beef for its steak or organic versions of chicken or beans.
How to make the most of your next Taco Bell visit
Some Taco Bell menu items are, by their nature, heartier and more filling, using more of those ingredients that Taco Bell can source so inexpensively, and giving you more bang for your buck. That definitely includes the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, off the Cravings Value Menu, which launched January 2024. To bulk it up you can add potatoes to keep it vegetarian, or you can also add any of the proteins on the menu (beef, chicken, steak, etc.) for less than $2. Since the burrito itself costs $1.50 or less (depending on your market) that's a pretty hefty burrito for less than $3 in most cases.
Off that same Cravings menu, you can also get the $2.79 Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, which gets its name from the two scoops of meat that come inside of it — a rarity in the burrito arena at Taco Bell, especially for the price (an extra scoop of beef elsewhere costs about $1). There is also the Classic Luxe Box, which comes with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium soda for just $5 (plus tax). For additional fees, you can also swap out the taco and twists, but the meal deal is filling and cheap as-is, especially when you consider that a medium soda is more than half that cost on its own.