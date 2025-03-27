A Nationwide Gastrobar Chain Has Filed For Bankruptcy And Is Already Closing Locations

When it comes to nationwide restaurant chains, filing for bankruptcy doesn't mean the end of the road — but it sure isn't a good sign. Following in the unfortunate foodsteps of struggling eateries like the Ponderosa Steakhouse chain, as well as the popular TGI Fridays, and seafood behemoth Red Lobster, popular gastrobar chain Bar Louie began shuttering multiple locations while filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 26 2025. At its peak, Bar Louie operated 134 eateries across the country, but at the time of writing is now down to just under 50.

Known for its casual atmosphere and chef-inspired menu with some elevated versions of traditional pub fare, the chain seems to have been in trouble for some time now. Bar Louie started closing down restaurants ahead of the bankruptcy filing, leaving employees in the lurch as they were laid off without much notice — some even showed up for their shifts, only to discover the restaurant locked and empty. At two Detroit locations, an internal memo cited "poor performance" as the reason for closing, indicating that the chain may be shuttering lower-sales restaurants first as it navigates the bankruptcy process (via Detroit Free Press).