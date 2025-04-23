7 Fast Food Chains That Are Completely Different From When They First Opened Decades Ago

Fast food wasn't always a part of the American landscape. During the 1900s, people were able to grab a bite to eat at luncheonettes (drug stores offering soda fountain drinks, sandwiches, soups, salads, and desserts). Then, in 1912, the first automat lunch room opened in Times Square. The lunch room offered rows of vending machines filled with sandwiches, pies, and comfort food. Insert a nickel and lunch was served.

When fast food restaurants expanded during the fifties, Americans welcomed the experience. Unlike the automats, these new restaurants offered families a chance to dine in or grab food from their cars. Soon, people enjoyed everything from fried chicken to tacos to burgers without having to stand over a hot stove.

Some of this nation's first fast food chains — Burger Chef, Red Barn, and Burger Queen — are no longer in business. Other restaurants — like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Dairy Queen, and Carl's Junior — have gone through numerous changes over the years.