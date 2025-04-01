Despite Bankruptcy, Hooters May Not Go Away Anytime Soon. Here's How The Chain Plans On Sticking Around

After years of struggle in the casual dining sector, another chain has succumb to bankruptcy amidst major financial trouble. On the heels of popular eateries like TGI Fridays, which became officially bankrupt in November 2024, as well as news of Bar Louie's abrupt location closures, Hooters officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 31 2025. Luckily for fans, there is still hope — instead of closing restaurants, it is choosing to restructure by moving from a company-owned business to an all-franchisee model.

It is important to keep in mind that Chapter 11 bankruptcy doesn't mean the end of a business, and it certainly doesn't mean the end of Hooters. Rather, it's a state of financial protection that gives businesses the opportunity to reorganize in order to pay off outstanding debts. The company confirmed via a press release its plans to reorganize and rebuild, rather than shutter away and close up shop. As a part of the Restructuring Support Agreement, Hooters of America, LLC — the parent company for the previously hybrid business model — has plans to sell the business entirely to two franchisee-owned organizations that currently own and operate 30 percent of Hooters locations. Throughout this process, the brand does not expect to close any of its 100 currently operating, company-owned restaurants.