5 Frozen Costco Dinners, Ranked

Living so close to Walt Disney World, I certainly have my favorite restaurants around the resort. One of my favorites is Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs. I wasn't expecting to find Morimoto Asia's lo mein noodles at Costco, but I may just have stumbled upon a dupe. The yakisoba noodles with vegetables have a sauce and texture that feel very similar to the noodles from Morimoto Asia. My son absolutely loves these noodles too, and with a little careful vegetable removal, I may just be able to get him to enjoy these.

One of the best parts about these yakisoba noodles with veggies is that the preparation process was really thorough and interesting. The directions on the package recommend that you begin by removing the labeled corner, microwave them, and then remove the rest of the top after the noodles have finished cooking. Everything is very clearly and impressively labeled, making for simple preparation. Although the flavor needed a little bit of help, and I felt more sauce was needed, as soon as I added some soy sauce, sriracha, and sesame oil, they were much better. Though the flavor wasn't quite what I hoped it to be, and other Costco dinners certainly were more enjoyable. The veggies were the worst part of these noodles, and they were very mushy. Instead of being an enjoyable part of the dish, they were even softer than the noodles. These veggies really dragged down the dish, and I found it was much better without them.