Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Frozen Lasagna?

Costco's meat lasagna has saved many diners a night (or week) of cooking. The comforting, hearty meal is a staple and is actually manufactured by a much-loved Canadian company. Zinetti Foods is behind the dish and the brand has been proudly collaborating with Costco for over three decades on other fan favorites. It's got well-seasoned meat, high-quality cheese, and soft pasta sheets, so it's really no wonder why this Canadian staple ranks so highly among Costco lovers.

Zinetti Foods has humble beginnings in British Columbia, founded in 1985 with a dream of bringing traditional Italian pasta dishes to mainland Canada. While the brand sells its meat lasagna itself, the wholesale giant has been stocking it under its Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna since 2019. The price difference is significant, with Zinetti charging over $1.10 per 100 grams and Costco bringing that down to around $0.75 per 100 grams.

Considering that there are six servings in each pack, taking the Costco route is a huge win for consumers. Anecdotal reviews are by and large in favor of the frozen meal with many people claiming it's as close to a homemade lasagna as you could hope for — which goes to show how Zinetti still lives up to its original goal.