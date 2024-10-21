10 Frozen Lasagna Brands Ranked

Lasagna is for lovers — y'know, meat lovers, cheese lovers, noodle lovers, and veggie lovers. But what no lasagna fan ever wants is a sorry excuse for the world's greatest dish. Take the stress out of guessing, and meet the store-bought frozen lasagnas to add to your cart.

One of the oldest pasta dishes known to man (if only the ancient Romans had thought of mac and cheese), lasagna's earliest iterations go back to Italy in 63 B.C. But the version we know best — the one with layers of pasta, cheese, and meat sauce — first appeared in 19th century Bologna, Italy. (That also seems to be the same era that some of these lasagna brands were stocked in the freezer section, but I'm not naming names. Yet.) Once immigrants from Italy showed North America just how freakin' delicious Parmigiano-Reggiano could be, lasagna landed in someone's casserole dish and America never looked back.

We celebrate National Lasagna Day annually on July 29th, but with a stellar bake that's ready to eat in 40 minutes or less, every day can be Lasagna Day. From Amy's to Rao's, Marie Callender's, Trader Joe's, and more, I ranked 10 frozen lasagna brands from worst to first so you can get your chef's kiss on without freezing your noodles off in the frozen section.