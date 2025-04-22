13 Italian Dishes Everyone Should Eat Once In Their Life

All over Italy, slow-cooked meat sauces called ragùs are made; the best known comes from Bologna, capital of the region of Emilia-Romagna. Bologna's nickname is la grassa, la dotta, e la rossa –– the fat, the learned, and the red –– referring to its rich culinary tradition, its university that's the oldest in Europe (founded around 1088), and its distinctive red rooves.

Ragù alla Bolognese is the ancestor of America's beloved spaghetti Bolognese. Though in Emilia-Romagna Bolognese sauce would never be served with spaghetti, but with ribbons of fresh egg pasta such as fettuccine or pappardelle. The fresh pasta of central Italy uses 1 egg for every 100 grams of flour, making this dish even richer. Every Bolognese cook has their own secret recipe for the city's famous sauce — however, the Italian Academy of Cuisine added an "official" recipe" to their records in 1982, to ensure the authenticity of ragù alla Bolognese.

An important ingredient in most versions is milk to balance the acidity of the tomatoes. Time is another key element, as a good ragù must be simmered low and slow. When you visit Bologna, enjoy an authentic ragù Bolognese tossed through fettuccine or tortellini, or layered into lasagne verdi alla Bolognese made with sheets of spinach-tinted green lasagna.