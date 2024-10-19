Fettuccine Alfredo Was Introduced To The US Thanks To One Old Hollywood Couple

Fettuccine Alfredo is everywhere in the culinary sphere — the frozen section of the grocery store, the Olive Garden menu, and pretty much every Italian bistro. But, have you ever wondered where it began?

The father of this pasta was Alfredo Di Lelio, the late chef and owner of an eponymous restaurant on the famous Via della Scrofa in Rome. Back in 1914, Di Lelio and his wife had just welcomed a baby, but she thereafter developed a sensitive stomach. So, Di Lelio made a dish many Italians cooked for their children who were not feeling well, fettucine al triplo burro: pasta engulfed with butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and pasta water.

Fast forward to 1920, when a Hollywood celebrity couple, actors Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford, traveled to Europe for their honeymoon. They found Di Lelio's Italian trattoria, ordered the fettuccine-based dish he had since put on the menu, and fell in love with it — so much so that they asked him for the recipe.

Fairbanks and Pickford couldn't wait to recreate the recipe once they returned to America. But, they kept failing to duplicate the deliciousness of Di Lelio's creation. The problem was they didn't have access to the same ingredients that he used back in Italy (like ground wheat flour or rich Italian butter) and chefs back home in the States were not experienced in emulsifying cheese, butter, and pasta water into a sauce. So, to make it thicker, heavy cream was added, and the fettuccine Alfredo we know today was born.