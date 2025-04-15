What Kind Of Meat Is Actually In Bologna?

Bologna (or baloney, as it's commonly spelled and pronounced) has a long reputation as one of the most mysterious lunch meats out there. While it's clear that ham comes from pork, and roast beef speaks for itself, there's an air of secrecy around bologna that has shrouded the deli counter classic for years. Even if you've been eating fried bologna sandwiches your entire life, you might still draw a blank when asked exactly what kind of meat is in these iconic pink cold cuts. However, the ingredients that make up bologna aren't a mystery at all: It's typically made with a mix of pork, beef, chicken, and turkey trimmings.

Just like hot dogs, bologna is made from a smooth emulsified paste of meat trimmings that gets stuffed into a casing and pre-cooked. In fact, the key difference between the two (which are both classified as cooked sausages by the USDA) simply comes down to the casing that's used. Of course, bologna is traditionally sliced before being packaged and sold, making it perfect for being layered onto white bread or piled high in a Southern-style bologna cake.