The Best Way To Fry Bologna For Your Sandwiches
If you grew up in the South, you probably had one of these at your Grandpa's kitchen table for one of the best sandwiches you've ever had. In fact, fried bologna sandwiches are as classic down there as pizza is to New Yorkers. While this lunchtime staple is usually made with white bread, yellow mustard, bologna (which is different from mortadella), and cheese, it's no surprise that there is a superior method to frying your bologna. When it comes to making yours, take some tips from the South, and don't forget to prep your lunch meat.
If you've ever tried to fry bologna in a skillet or grill pan as is, you may have noticed that the sides curl up. To avoid this, you can either score an X in the middle of the slice or snip some notches around the edges. Either way will help to ensure the meat keeps its shape, helping to make sure the bologna cooks evenly. Don't forget to add butter or oil to the skillet so that it doesn't stick. You only need to fry it until it develops some color — about 2 minutes per side. Once you're done, simply assemble your sandwich and get transported to your grandparent's house.
Keep in mind that there are various types out there, so you can stick to the classic cold cut for this. There's no need to purchase the thicker cut slices (they don't crisp up as well anyway). Your everyday Oscar Meyer bologna packet is all you need.
How to upgrade a fried bologna sandwich
While you can absolutely make and enjoy a classic fried bologna sammy, you may also be looking for ways to take things up a notch or two. And when it comes to fried bologna, there's no limit to all the delicious combos you can make with it. If you want things to be a little similar to the OG, try making a grilled smoked bologna sandwich with yellow mustard slaw. If you want to add fried bologna to another classic comfort food, tucking it into your favorite grilled cheese is an easy and delicious way to incorporate it. Make a riff of a breakfast sandwich and top the bologna with a crispy egg fried in brown butter a la Andrew Zimmern.
You can also upgrade it by elevating other ingredients in the sandwich. For example, instead of using yellow mustard, maybe you can use a garlic aioli or chipotle mayo to take things up a notch. Including some greens, like iceberg lettuce or peppery arugula, can also make the sandwich feel more luxurious. Roasted peppers bring a soft sweetness that harmonizes well with the cut of the mustard, or you can swap out the sandwich bread for some toasted sourdough or a crunchy ciabatta. If you want, you can incorporate different cheeses, like pepper jack, Swiss, or whatever variety you love most. Whichever route you decide to go down, you'll never make a basic cold bologna sandwich again.