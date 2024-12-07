The Best Way To Fry Bologna For Your Sandwiches

If you grew up in the South, you probably had one of these at your Grandpa's kitchen table for one of the best sandwiches you've ever had. In fact, fried bologna sandwiches are as classic down there as pizza is to New Yorkers. While this lunchtime staple is usually made with white bread, yellow mustard, bologna (which is different from mortadella), and cheese, it's no surprise that there is a superior method to frying your bologna. When it comes to making yours, take some tips from the South, and don't forget to prep your lunch meat.

If you've ever tried to fry bologna in a skillet or grill pan as is, you may have noticed that the sides curl up. To avoid this, you can either score an X in the middle of the slice or snip some notches around the edges. Either way will help to ensure the meat keeps its shape, helping to make sure the bologna cooks evenly. Don't forget to add butter or oil to the skillet so that it doesn't stick. You only need to fry it until it develops some color — about 2 minutes per side. Once you're done, simply assemble your sandwich and get transported to your grandparent's house.

Keep in mind that there are various types out there, so you can stick to the classic cold cut for this. There's no need to purchase the thicker cut slices (they don't crisp up as well anyway). Your everyday Oscar Meyer bologna packet is all you need.