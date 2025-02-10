The Key Difference Between Hot Dogs And Bologna

No one would easily confuse a hot dog with a slice of bologna. After all, one is tube-shaped and the other is a flat circle. Believe it or not, that's not the important distinction. The real difference between hot dogs and bologna comes down to the casing.

Essentially, all hot dogs and bologna are emulsified products. These processed meats are made by mixing finely chopped beef and/or pork trimmings with fat, liquid, emulsifiers, spices, salt, and ice together in a high-velocity machine. A dense paste is the result.

For hot dogs, this pulp goes into a cellulose casing to be smoked and then cooked. After cooling, the casing is peeled away prior to packaging. Bologna can be placed in a variety of casings— hog, beef, smoked collagen, or a fibrous casing. Plastic can also be used. Remember the red ring your mother had to peel off before frying the bologna for your sandwiches?