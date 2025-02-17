Bologna Cake Is A Southern Staple With Few Ingredients, But How Did It Get So Popular?
There are plenty of old-fashioned dishes to embrace for both their flavor and nostalgic value, but there's one mid-century recipe that has people divided on its appeal: bologna cake. With just a few ingredients — typically bologna and cream cheese, the latter of which may be seasoned — it can serve as an affordable appetizer. However, the idea of consuming layers of cheese-slathered bologna slices may not be palatable to everyone. So how did this dish become popular?
The origin of this savory starter is murky, though many say it hails from somewhere in the South. It appears to have first been crafted as a joke in the 1950s, but later became a staple at some Southern gatherings. Its 21st-century popularity may, in part, be attributed to its appearance in the 2002 movie "Sweet Home Alabama." Meanwhile, the more recent resurgence of interest in this decades-old dish may stem from social media influencers exploring vintage recipes.
How to make bologna cake
Crafting bologna cake is fairly straightforward, which may be part of its appeal. Simply beat the cream cheese with seasoning (ranch is a popular choice) and use an offset spatula to spread some over a slice of bologna. Then, repeat the process with as many layers as needed, using up most of the cream cheese before "frosting" the entire stack.
While it may seem super simple, two key steps ensure success. First, pat the bologna dry before spreading the cream cheese — this helps it adhere properly and prevents the slices from sliding around. Then, once the cake is assembled, refrigerate it for a while so it can set. When you're ready to dig in, serve it alongside crackers or toast points.
If you're feeling ambitious, you can get creative with your cake. Some versions of the recipe call for a garnish of American cheese swirls from a spray can. You can also top it with sliced olives, pickles, or green onions for a little flair. Alternatively, switch up the cream cheese by using a flavored variety or an easy two-ingredient dip. Finally, if you want to channel the flavors of a more upscale appetizer — like a charcuterie board — swap out the bologna for other cured meats.