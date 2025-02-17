Bologna Cake Is A Southern Staple With Few Ingredients, But How Did It Get So Popular?

Crafting bologna cake is fairly straightforward, which may be part of its appeal. Simply beat the cream cheese with seasoning (ranch is a popular choice) and use an offset spatula to spread some over a slice of bologna. Then, repeat the process with as many layers as needed, using up most of the cream cheese before "frosting" the entire stack.

While it may seem super simple, two key steps ensure success. First, pat the bologna dry before spreading the cream cheese — this helps it adhere properly and prevents the slices from sliding around. Then, once the cake is assembled, refrigerate it for a while so it can set. When you're ready to dig in, serve it alongside crackers or toast points.

If you're feeling ambitious, you can get creative with your cake. Some versions of the recipe call for a garnish of American cheese swirls from a spray can. You can also top it with sliced olives, pickles, or green onions for a little flair. Alternatively, switch up the cream cheese by using a flavored variety or an easy two-ingredient dip. Finally, if you want to channel the flavors of a more upscale appetizer — like a charcuterie board — swap out the bologna for other cured meats.