The Mistakes Everyone Keeps Repeating When Making These 12 Dips

There's no greater item to bring to a potluck than a dip paired with a spread of crispy or crunchy offerings. Dips make fantastic dishes for family events and social gatherings due to their grazeable nature. You don't have to pile it on a plate and sit down to devour a dip — its consumption requires no knives, forks, or spoons. You can eat some while standing and chatting with friends, or without your eyes ever leaving the game. It's the perfect nosh for nibbling or occasional snacking, allowing plenty of conversation between each flavorful bite. Yet, these tasty hubs for mingling and munching only work if your dip is as sensational as it is sharable.

There are many ways a dip can go wrong, from being too runny to too bland. Be they hot dips or cold dips, cheesy dips or fishy dips, each has its own pitfalls and problems one must evade. Some missteps are made during ingredient selection, while others occur amidst preparation. No matter the blunder, it's important to be aware of these potential snags beforehand to prevent ruining a spectacular dip. Avoid these common fumbles for these popular dips and ensure your game day fare will be the talk of the party.