Dip Strawberries In A Sweet And Tangy Coating For A Tasty Treat
Dipping your strawberries in anything other than chocolate seems like a bold move. We get it. But there's a super yummy alternative that provides a delicious twist for your next batch of berries. Try dipping them in a mixture of sour cream and brown sugar. The caramelized brown sugar elevates the creamy, tangy, rich sour cream for a tasty pairing perfect for topping a lush, juicy strawberry.
Even better, this requires very few ingredients (technically only two). You need about one cup of sour cream and two tablespoons of brown sugar to make this delectable concoction. Stir the ingredients together in a bowl, and let the dip chill for a bit in the fridge. While you're waiting, read up on some facts about strawberries everyone should know. Once your dip has cooled, give it another stir before generously dousing your washed strawberries into it for a yummy, sweet coating. Better yet, you don't have to stop with dipping just strawberries; this combination pairs well with other fruits, such as peaches, watermelon, blueberries, grapes, and pineapple. Each fruit helps to curate a totally different tasting experience. Looking for other flavorful fruit dips? This two-ingredient fruit dip is the recipe you need for your next potluck.
Ways to customize your sour cream fruit dip with more flavors
Keeping this creamy creation as two ingredients is more than good enough, but sometimes you want to add a little extra flair to your dishes. If that's the case, this fruit dip can easily be doctored up to your liking. For example, add some vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste to impart a sweeter note. Consider using other extracts, too; think cheesecake flavoring for an extra tangy and custardy taste or cake batter to mimic a tasty bowl of confetti cake filled with buttery flavors.
Place a few dashes of cinnamon into the mix. The aromatic cinnamon pairs perfectly with the rich brown sugar, emulating a cinnamon roll in dip form. Side note — you can totally dunk homemade soft pretzels into this mixture, too. This makes for a sweet, spiced, glazed bite. For a toffee-like taste, stir in one of your favorite sauces, like salted caramel, or scoop in a tablespoon of creamy peanut butter, perfect for having fresh and tart slices of your favorite variety of apple.