Dip Strawberries In A Sweet And Tangy Coating For A Tasty Treat

Dipping your strawberries in anything other than chocolate seems like a bold move. We get it. But there's a super yummy alternative that provides a delicious twist for your next batch of berries. Try dipping them in a mixture of sour cream and brown sugar. The caramelized brown sugar elevates the creamy, tangy, rich sour cream for a tasty pairing perfect for topping a lush, juicy strawberry.

Even better, this requires very few ingredients (technically only two). You need about one cup of sour cream and two tablespoons of brown sugar to make this delectable concoction. Stir the ingredients together in a bowl, and let the dip chill for a bit in the fridge. While you're waiting, read up on some facts about strawberries everyone should know. Once your dip has cooled, give it another stir before generously dousing your washed strawberries into it for a yummy, sweet coating. Better yet, you don't have to stop with dipping just strawberries; this combination pairs well with other fruits, such as peaches, watermelon, blueberries, grapes, and pineapple. Each fruit helps to curate a totally different tasting experience. Looking for other flavorful fruit dips? This two-ingredient fruit dip is the recipe you need for your next potluck.