The Benefit To Using Dried Chickpeas For Your Hummus

Have you ever tried making a basic hummus recipe at home, only to find that it's never quite as smooth, creamy, and fluffy as store-bought versions? Chances are, it's the chickpeas that are to blame. The texture of hummus depends on several factors: The quality of the tahini, the presence of cold water, and, most important of all, the chickpeas. Not only do these legumes need to be buttery soft when you blend them, but they're also best when peeled. That's right — each chickpea should be skinned, because, if not, the peel can leave a gritty and coarse texture in your hummus.

This is where dried chickpeas come into play: They are much easier to peel than canned versions. The first step is to soak the garbanzo beans, either in boiling water for a brief hour or in cold water all night. Then, drain that water and dry the legumes. Now, here's the real trick: Toss the chickpeas in baking soda – about 1.5 teaspoons for every 2 cups of legumes — and heat them for a few minutes before simmering them in boiling water until they are cooked through.

Baking soda increases the pH of water and makes it alkaline, which weakens the tough pectin that is present in chickpeas. This in turn softens the beans and helps break down their fibrous skins much better. You'll see these outer layer come apart as the legumes simmer; they can simply be drained off along with the rest of the water.